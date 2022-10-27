ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kion546.com

1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Man gets lengthy sentence for harassing doctors

A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced on Oct. 25 to 18 years in federal prison.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready

In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Malibu Times

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million

A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
foxla.com

Dozens of vote centers now open across LA County

LOS ANGELES - Election Day is Nov. 8, and early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County. Dozens of vote centers opened Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting

FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
FULLERTON, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
WESTMINSTER, CA

