Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
kion546.com
1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
Mother speaks out after husband, daughter stabbed to death in Palmdale shopping center
A heartbroken mother is speaking out after her husband and daughter were stabbed to death outside of a Kohl’s store in Palmdale on Thursday. Ken Evans and his daughter McKenna Evans were spending the afternoon together, working on one of their cars in the Palmdale shopping center parking lot when they were brutally attacked. “She […]
beverlypress.com
Man gets lengthy sentence for harassing doctors
A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced on Oct. 25 to 18 years in federal prison.
‘This Is A Business. I’m Not A Babysitter’: How An LA Child Care Influencer Became A Role Model For Providers Across The Country
One L.A. County child care provider is turning decades of experience into videos that resonate with caregivers across the country.
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Judge rules minor siblings of slain boy can sue L.A. County for wrongful death
A judge found that the siblings of a Palmdale boy, whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning, but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents, have standing to bring their current wrongful death suit against L.A. County.
brentwoodnewsla.com
West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA
Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Citing a court-appointed monitor’s latest report on conditions in L.A. County jail, the ACLU sent a letter to L.A. County Supervisors calling on them to make investments required to reduce the jail mental health population.
foxla.com
Dozens of vote centers now open across LA County
LOS ANGELES - Election Day is Nov. 8, and early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County. Dozens of vote centers opened Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office...
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
Police: Man shot in face while sitting at bus stop in Westlake District
A man died early Saturday morning after he was shot at point blank range while sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the bus stop at the intersection of West 8th Street and South Union Avenue around midnight. There they found a man […]
foxla.com
Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting
FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused in Hancock Park Stabbing Murder of UCLA Student Found OK to Stand Trial
A judge in Los Angeles has decided the man charged with murdering a UCLA student in a furniture store in Hancock Park is mentally fit to stand trial. Brianna Kupfer, 24, was stabbed to death Jan. 13 as she worked alone inside the Croft House store on La Brea Boulevard. Authorities have said they believe she was attacked at random.
California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school
A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
