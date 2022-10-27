A Handful of Harvest

Turn your oven on — it’s time to roast and toast the fall harvest. This way of eating vegetables warms up your home as well as charges your body with nutrients. We stayed close to the original vegetable and added the very basic ingredients.

The result: simple, delicious, and beautiful.

Before roasting the vegetables.

Caramelized Carrots

We cut off the tops of the carrots, cleaned and dried them, and drizzled olive oil and kosher salt. Roasted at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes.

Purple Chips

Cut purple cabbage into pieces, tossed with olive oil and salt, and roasted at 425 degrees for about

20 minutes, with some stirring halfway through. We used parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Sweet Potato Crunch

We sliced clean sweet potatoes, stirred them with olive oil and kosher salt, and roasted them at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Pumpkin Yogurt

We stirred in 3 tbsps of canned pumpkin into Greek yogurt, added a tsp of maple syrup, and sprinkled in some cinnamon for a lovely, low-fat, high protein fall dessert.

Pumpkin Seed Butter

Roast pumpkin seeds in a 400-degree oven for about 10 minutes. Add seeds to a food processor and add sea salt. That’s all you need, but we experimented with adding in small amounts of maple syrup, coconut oil, and cinnamon.

Our final product: roasted vegetables.

You can find specific recipes for different methods of roasting by searching on the internet.

By Anita Oldham | Photos by Melissa Donald

