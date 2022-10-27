Read full article on original website
Mercedes and Ferrari left fuming over punishment for Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes and Ferrari have firmly rejected Red Bull’s claims that the FIA’s penalty for exceeding the cap was “draconian”, stating that the impact on the team will likely be minimal. On Friday Red Bull were given a $7m (£6.05m) fine and a 10% reduction in aerodynamic...
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
F1 qualifying RESULT: Lewis Hamilton falls short as Max Verstappen takes pole at Mexican GP
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand...
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver confirms intention to sign new 'multi-year' contract with team
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he plans to sign a new "multi-year" contract with Mercedes that will see the seven-time world champion race into his forties. The 37-year-old said earlier in his career that he did not envisage racing to such an age, but after losing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on two successive drivers' titles, insists Mercedes "have a championship that we need to get back".
Wolff: Red Bull's 'reputational damage' a deterrent for rivals breaking cost cap
MEXICO CITY -- Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes the reputational damage Red Bull sustained after breaching Formula One's cost cap last year is a big enough deterrent to stop teams doing the same in the future. Red Bull was fined $7 million and had its aerodynamic testing allowance reduced...
Lewis Hamilton plays down chances of a race win in 2022 as he reveals F1 future plans
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton played down the chances of Mercedes winning a race in 2022 – but doesn’t expect that to affect his future plans. The British racer just missed out on a Grand Prix victory yet again at the last round in Austin. Hamilton finished second, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overtaking him in the closing laps to take the victory.
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
My car is my baby – Lewis Hamilton focused on winning eighth world title
Lewis Hamilton has said his sole focus is on delivering a record eighth world championship after he declared: “I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby”.Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed for the first time that he will race in Formula One beyond his 40th birthday by signing a new multi-year contract at the conclusion of the season.Hamilton, who turns 38 in January, still has one campaign to run on his £40million-a-season deal, but the British driver has firmly put to bed any suggestion he is edging towards retirement.Hamilton has...
F1 LIVE: George Russell goes fastest in practice at Mexico GP
Red Bull have been fined £6.07m ($7m) by the FIA and been given a 10% reduction in car development time for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap - meaning Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his first world title.The team have now come to terms with an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA, with the agreed penalty announced on Friday afternoon. The overspend from Red Bull was revealed to be £1.864m, with the FIA acknowledging that the breach would have been £432,652 if a tax credit had been correctly applied.Red Bull’s fine is not a reduction...
Verstappen: Lewis can’t bear to utter my name
IT has been brought to Max Verstappen’s attention that Lewis Hamilton can barely permit himself to refer to him by name. When asked at press conferences about the deeds of the Dutchman who dethroned him as world champion, Hamilton will deflect his praise on to Red Bull’s superior machinery and talk of ‘they’ and ‘them’ and not ‘Max’ and ‘he’.
Christian Horner: Red Bull won't apologise for budget cap breach
MEXICO CITY -- Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes his team is owed an apology for the way it was treated following its breach of last year's budget cap, but said he would "begrudgingly" accept the penalty issued by the FIA. Red Bull was fined $7 million and faces...
Toto Wolff praises FIA's 'robust governance' in handing competitors Red Bull £6m fine and 10% research reduction after minor salary cap breach... a punishment Christian Horner calls 'draconian'
Toto Wolff praised the FIA for what he deemed a 'robust' penalty after his competitors Red Bull were handed a £6.02million ($7m) penalty and a 10 per cent reduction in aerodynamic research time for breaching salary caps. However arch-rival Christian Horner, head of Red Bull Racing, had an understandably...
Mexican Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc unhurt after heavy practice crash
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was unhurt in a heavy crash in Friday practice at the Mexican Grand Prix. Leclerc lost control at the Esses and spun backwards into the barrier, bringing his session to an end and causing a red-flag for barrier repairs. His team-mate Carlos Sainz topped the first session,...
F1 News: Punishment For Red Bull Revealed After Cost Cap Breach Details Released by FIA
This year of F1 has been making plenty of headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Earlier this year it was rumoured that Red Bull had exceeded the cost cap outlined for the 2021 season. And after the controversial ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it’s no surprise that fans of the sport were furious.
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million
“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
Ferrari unhappy with 'very limited' Red Bull penalty
Ferrari believes Red Bull's penalty for breaching the 2021 budget cap does not do enough to address the performance gains the team could have made from overspending. Red Bull accepted the FIA's accepted breach agreement of $7 million and a 10 percent reduction in wind-tunnel development. The FIA found Red...
Formula 1 Announces Punishment For Red Bull
Formula One's governing body, the FIA, recently discovered that Red Bull went past the budget cap in 2021. On Friday, an official punishment was handed down to Red Bull. Red Bull has received a $7 million fine from FIA. Additionally, the team has been given a 10 percent reduction in permitted aerodynamic research. They have a year to spread out their reduction of wind tunnel time.
I visited Monaco, one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Here are the 12 most over-the-top examples of luxury I saw.
Private jets, super yachts, flashy cars, opulent 5-star hotels, and the famed Casino de Monte Carlo are among the signs of Monaco's inordinate wealth.
