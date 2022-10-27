ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

capecoddaily.com

COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing

HYANNIS – Enough COVID recovery projects to total $14 million have applied to the Barnstable County American Rescue Plan Act grant program that has been allocated only one third that amount. Projects for affordable housing, public health, broadband access and more are looking to share in the $5 million grant program. County commissioners including Ronald […] The post COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Buckley Scores Endorsement by Healey for Sheriff

HYANNIS – Massachusetts Attorney General and nominee for governor Maura Healey has endorsed Donna Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff. Healey said that Buckley is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic in the region, as well as supporting rehabilitation and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders. “I’m proud to endorse Donna Buckley for Sheriff […] The post Buckley Scores Endorsement by Healey for Sheriff appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
therealdeal.com

Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme

It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1

A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans

BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently. Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families. Military spouses will be […] The post Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Free Press

Question 2 on the ballot proposes regulating Massachusetts dental insurance

A ballot question in November will ask Massachusetts voters whether or not they would like their dental insurance carriers to be regulated by the state. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the law would require dental insurers to report their medical loss ratio — the ratio between how much a customer pays for their insurance that goes toward patient care as opposed to administrative expenses — to the commissioner of the Massachusetts Division of Insurance. The law would also set the MLR in the state at 83%, so when insurance providers do not reach that ratio, insurance policy holders would be refunded the excess premiums.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

This election is turning point for Massachusetts, women

THE MASSACHUSETTS CONSTITUTION is the world’s oldest governing document that remains in effect today. In writing it, John Adams must have had in mind his wife Abigail’s letter, asking him to “remember the ladies.” That ideal certainly matches the Constitution’s eloquent definition of “the body politic” as “a social compact, by which the whole people covenants with each citizen.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: Second Congressional District

The race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat pits state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, the Democrat, against former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican. While the two candidates are starkly different, the outcome of this race will probably have no role in which party will run the U.S....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WCVB

Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees

BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Ban on throwing away mattresses, textiles starts soon in Mass.

BOSTON - New limits on what Massachusetts residents can throw away in the trash are taking effect soon.Starting November 1, the state will not allow mattresses and textiles to be disposed. People will have to find a way to recycle or donate those items instead.More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown away every year in Massachusetts.Read: Mattress Recycling Guide"They are expensive to transport, hard to compact, take up lots of landfill space, and can damage incinerator processing equipment," the Department of Environmental Protection says. "Yet mattresses are made up mostly of recyclable materials."The department says more than 75%...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Massachusetts pays restitution under flood-control pact

CONCORD — Hurricanes and flooding that devastated the state nearly 100 years ago led to the construction of a series of dams and reservoirs, including the Franklin Falls Dam on the Pemigewasset River, to protect downstream communities in the Merrimack River Valley from future overflows. Building those dams displaced...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

