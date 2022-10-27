Read full article on original website
Related
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
capecoddaily.com
COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing
HYANNIS – Enough COVID recovery projects to total $14 million have applied to the Barnstable County American Rescue Plan Act grant program that has been allocated only one third that amount. Projects for affordable housing, public health, broadband access and more are looking to share in the $5 million grant program. County commissioners including Ronald […] The post COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Buckley Scores Endorsement by Healey for Sheriff
HYANNIS – Massachusetts Attorney General and nominee for governor Maura Healey has endorsed Donna Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff. Healey said that Buckley is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic in the region, as well as supporting rehabilitation and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders. “I’m proud to endorse Donna Buckley for Sheriff […] The post Buckley Scores Endorsement by Healey for Sheriff appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts Law Requires This on Your Vehicle, Or You Get Pulled Over
Every day, we have the privilege to hop in our vehicles to commute to work and back. Or if you're one of those people that travel a lot like me, those are awesome privileges too. Driving is part of our everyday lives no matter how you look at it. When...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1
A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
capecoddaily.com
Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans
BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently. Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families. Military spouses will be […] The post Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Daily Free Press
Question 2 on the ballot proposes regulating Massachusetts dental insurance
A ballot question in November will ask Massachusetts voters whether or not they would like their dental insurance carriers to be regulated by the state. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the law would require dental insurers to report their medical loss ratio — the ratio between how much a customer pays for their insurance that goes toward patient care as opposed to administrative expenses — to the commissioner of the Massachusetts Division of Insurance. The law would also set the MLR in the state at 83%, so when insurance providers do not reach that ratio, insurance policy holders would be refunded the excess premiums.
Maura T. Healey is best choice for governor of Massachusetts (Editorial)
The decision by Gov. Charlie Baker not to seek a third term created a wide-open race to succeed him, but soon, one candidate among the Democrats stood out. Attorney General Maura T. Healey is the choice of The Republican to succeed Baker as governor of Massachusetts and usher in a new period of opportunity and growth for the state.
WCVB
Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
commonwealthmagazine.org
This election is turning point for Massachusetts, women
THE MASSACHUSETTS CONSTITUTION is the world’s oldest governing document that remains in effect today. In writing it, John Adams must have had in mind his wife Abigail’s letter, asking him to “remember the ladies.” That ideal certainly matches the Constitution’s eloquent definition of “the body politic” as “a social compact, by which the whole people covenants with each citizen.”
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Second Congressional District
The race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat pits state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, the Democrat, against former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican. While the two candidates are starkly different, the outcome of this race will probably have no role in which party will run the U.S....
WCVB
Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees
BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
Ban on throwing away mattresses, textiles starts soon in Mass.
BOSTON - New limits on what Massachusetts residents can throw away in the trash are taking effect soon.Starting November 1, the state will not allow mattresses and textiles to be disposed. People will have to find a way to recycle or donate those items instead.More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown away every year in Massachusetts.Read: Mattress Recycling Guide"They are expensive to transport, hard to compact, take up lots of landfill space, and can damage incinerator processing equipment," the Department of Environmental Protection says. "Yet mattresses are made up mostly of recyclable materials."The department says more than 75%...
laconiadailysun.com
Massachusetts pays restitution under flood-control pact
CONCORD — Hurricanes and flooding that devastated the state nearly 100 years ago led to the construction of a series of dams and reservoirs, including the Franklin Falls Dam on the Pemigewasset River, to protect downstream communities in the Merrimack River Valley from future overflows. Building those dams displaced...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
Comments / 0