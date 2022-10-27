Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
Boxing Scene
Results: Reymart Gaballo, Masternak-Whateley, Guido Vianello, Yves Ulysse, More
Pala Atlantico, Roma - Heavyweight contender Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) was forced to go the full distance with an eight round unanimous decision win over Jay McFarlane (13-7, 5 KOs). In the co-feature, Mirko Natalizi (13-0, 8 KOs) retained the WBC International silver junior middleweight title with a fifth...
Boxing Scene
Shields: Me & Katie Taylor Would Be Biggest Fight In Boxing, Not Just In Women's Boxing
Claressa Shields realizes that fights against British 154-pound champions Terri Harper or Natasha Jonas are more realistic, yet she hasn’t entirely given up on the showdown she wants most. “If Katie could ever get any bigger,” Shields told BoxingScene.com, “I think that’s the dream fight, me and Katie at...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jamaine Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser
Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated upstart Jamaine Ortiz renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin "The Dream" Haney. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again
The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Boxing Scene
Liam Wilson-Archie Sharp Lightweight Fight To Land On Charlo-Tszyu Undercard
The void left behind by Shakur Stevenson at junior lightweight has resulted in at least two significant fights secured to help reshape the title picture. Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing has confirmed a deal in place between Australia’s Liam Wilson and England’s Archie Sharp to meet. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu undisputed junior middleweight championship clash on January 28 in Las Vegas, likely at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Boxing Scene
Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling
Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Katie Taylor Dominates Karen Elizabeth Carabajal Over Ten
Wembley Arena, London - WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) had few issues in winning a ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-1, 2 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92. Taylor boxed well in the...
Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor-Karen Carabajal, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results
It’s not a dream fight in Ireland, but Katie Taylor can embrace this weekend as a different kind of homecoming. The two-division champ and reigning undisputed lightweight queen is set for her fourteenth overall defense of at least one lightweight title as she faces Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Both boxers made weight for their scheduled ten-round championship fight, which headlines a Matchroom Boxing-promoted DAZN show from OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Views Shakur Stevenson As More Difficult Fight Than Devin Haney
Having spent nearly one full year out of the ring while aiding his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, Vasiliy Lomachenko is excited to make his return to the ring. Officially, the 34-year-old will attempt to re-establish his dominance when he takes on Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Boxing Scene
Haney: It Wasn't Lomachenko's Best Performance, I Expect Better Version If We Fight
Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Devin Haney was ringside on Saturday night, as he watched former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko win a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs). The scores were 115-113,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Valdez Claims Questionable Split Decision Win Over Max Ornelas On Diaz-Zepeda Undercard
Max Ornelas turned a pick-‘em matchup between unbeaten prospects into a showcase performance. Two of the three judges felt otherwise in producing one of the worst decisions of the year. Constant lateral movement and superior hand speed were keys in Ornelas soundly outboxing Hector Valdez over ten rounds. George...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron Could Be a Huge Fight
On Saturday night, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will make a mandatory defense against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Provided Taylor is successful, Hearn could see a big showdown in the future with undisputed junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron. Cameron will first have to overcome...
Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: Once I Upset Lomachenko, Me & Devin Haney Will Be Fighting
Jamaine Ortiz obviously is well aware of his co-promoter’s plan. The brain trust for Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. intends to match Vasiliy Lomachenko against Devin Haney if the heavily favored Lomachenko defeats Ortiz on Saturday night in New York. Preliminary planning of what would be an intriguing bout between Lomachenko and Haney hasn’t offended Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Yamileth Mercado, Turns Back Mariana Juarez To Retain WBC Title
WBC super bantamweight world champion, Yamileth "Yeimi" Mercado, made a successful fourth defense of her title, overcoming veteran Mariana "Barbie" Juarez by a wide and well-worked unanimous decision victory, in the main event of the show they presented Zanfer and 2M Promotions in the studios of Azteca 7 in Mexico City.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Fury Doing an Unwanted Trilogy, But Chisora Will Give Everything in The Fight
Eddie Hearn, who worked for several years with heavyweight contender Derek Chisora, believes the boxer's upcoming trilogy fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury will be a hard sell. Fury will face Chisora for the third time at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3. After his last fight, a decision...
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson Vows To End The Career of Josh Kelly on December 2
Troy Williamson has promised to end Josh Kelly’s career when the pair fight for the British title. Williamson’s super welterweight belt will be up for grabs at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle on Friday, December 2 in an all-North East battle. ‘The Trojan’ has emerged as one of the...
