Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

SIU-C is losing an administrator to a school in the L.A area

An administrator at SIU-Carbondale has accepted a job at a school on the west coast. In a written notice on Wednesday, SIU-C Chancellor Austin Lane announced provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs Meera Komarraju will be taking on the same role at California State University-Northridge in January. Komarraju has...
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district

FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
dailyegyptian.com

Bringing art to the city with new SIU Mural

Downtown Carbondale recently got a new art piece to brighten up the town with the SIU Saluki Mural near Mill Street on the old Cricket Wireless building. Photography professor Antonio Martinez is leading the project and working on it with students in an independent study. “We have some arts education...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Happening Today: 10/27/2022

There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full. Volunteers unload your car. You can...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah

Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge. The Saline County State’s Attorney alleges 66-Year-old April Elaine Clayton violated state law for a period of more than 7 years in her role as Harrisburg’s assessor. The prosecutor said Clayton received payment for multiple...
HARRISBURG, IL
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Salukis come up one yard short; Northern Iowa wins 37-36

Nic Baker’s final pass on Saturday afternoon, his 48th attempt of the game, was completed to redshirt freshman receiver Jay Jones. The 42-yard completion pushed Baker past his own school record for most passing yards in a game with 485. However, Baker and the Salukis would have wanted just one more yard.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting

In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement

A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone Oak Road and the I-24 interchange. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several cross drains will be replaced and the shoulders of the road will be widened. Work done in the area last month uncovered the need for this additional project.
PADUCAH, KY

