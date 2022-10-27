Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
SIU-C is losing an administrator to a school in the L.A area
An administrator at SIU-Carbondale has accepted a job at a school on the west coast. In a written notice on Wednesday, SIU-C Chancellor Austin Lane announced provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs Meera Komarraju will be taking on the same role at California State University-Northridge in January. Komarraju has...
dailyegyptian.com
Brehm Preparatory Academy celebrates 40 years of educating Carbondale community
Brehm Preparatory school celebrated its 40 year anniversary on Oct. 22 at the Brehm Preparatory gym. The school hosted a gala and then followed it with a fireworks display. Jeremy Robbins, the head of Brehm Preparatory, said before working for Brehm he worked in New York City at a similar program.
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
dailyegyptian.com
Bringing art to the city with new SIU Mural
Downtown Carbondale recently got a new art piece to brighten up the town with the SIU Saluki Mural near Mill Street on the old Cricket Wireless building. Photography professor Antonio Martinez is leading the project and working on it with students in an independent study. “We have some arts education...
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
wpsdlocal6.com
Happening Today: 10/27/2022
There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full. Volunteers unload your car. You can...
dailyegyptian.com
Both Men’s and Women’s XC teams finish fifth at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships
The Missouri Valley Conference Championships were held in Terre Haute, Indiana on Friday, October 28. Junior Rachel Anderson (W) and sophomore Ethan Senti (M) both lead their respective teams to fifth place out of the twelve teams in the tournament. As previously mentioned, Anderson was the fastest runner for the...
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
kbsi23.com
Groves House Halloween decorations return to Cape Girardeau block
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – The freaks and creepy crawlies come out at night, and they might all be gathered on one block in Cape Girardeau. Brookwood Drive in Cape Girardeau has all the creepy themes you can think of in these neighboring yards. The man behind it all...
KFVS12
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child. 29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct....
KFVS12
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge. The Saline County State’s Attorney alleges 66-Year-old April Elaine Clayton violated state law for a period of more than 7 years in her role as Harrisburg’s assessor. The prosecutor said Clayton received payment for multiple...
wpsdlocal6.com
'I don't have nowhere else to go,' HUD closing public housing building in Cairo, displacing 53 families
CAIRO, IL — Fifty-three Cairo, Illinois, families will soon be displaced after the Alexander County Housing Authority told tenants the Connell F. Smith building is being shut down. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the building poses a health and safety risk due to the potential for...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
dailyegyptian.com
Salukis come up one yard short; Northern Iowa wins 37-36
Nic Baker’s final pass on Saturday afternoon, his 48th attempt of the game, was completed to redshirt freshman receiver Jay Jones. The 42-yard completion pushed Baker past his own school record for most passing yards in a game with 485. However, Baker and the Salukis would have wanted just one more yard.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
westkentuckystar.com
Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement
A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone Oak Road and the I-24 interchange. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several cross drains will be replaced and the shoulders of the road will be widened. Work done in the area last month uncovered the need for this additional project.
Comments / 0