Related
Sarah Hunter to break England cap record with 138th outing in World Cup quarters
Sarah Hunter will become England’s most capped player when she captains her country in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia.Hunter, 37, is set to make her 138th appearance for the Red Roses in Auckland, surpassing the previous record held by Rochelle Clark, while Sarah Bern will win her 50th cap.No player in the men’s or women’s game has played for England more than Hunter, and coach Simon Middleton paid tribute to the number eight.Middleton, who named his team for the last-eight clash on Thursday, said: “Sunday is a special day for two Red Roses.“I’d like to give a special...
Australia-England T20 World Cup game abandoned due to rain
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Australia and England had to be content with splitting the competition points after their Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 game was abandoned because of rain on Friday. Both games in Friday’s double-header at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were washed out without a ball...
'Why hasn't the MCG been totally covered?': Michael Vaughan questions organisers as he leads criticism of the ICC and Melbourne Cricket Ground after England's Twenty20 washout
Michael Vaughan led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled. ‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use...
England to have player names on shirts for Autumn Nations Series
England players will have their names on the back of their playing shirts for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series matches in a measure to “bring fans closer” to the team.Eddie Jones’ squad will all wear their names on the backs of their shirts from their opening game against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday 6 November.Ellis Genge, Jack Nowell and Marcus Smith posed with their new shirts at their training camp in Jersey, where the 23-player group are in the midst of a training camp ahead of the four games.RFU chief Bill Sweeney said: “We are delighted to be featuring player...
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
'We stand together': Cristiano Ronaldo takes to Instagram after his goalscoring return for Manchester United, as veteran superstar posts picture of his celebration and praises 'great team effort' after returning to Erik ten Hag's squad
Cristiano Ronaldo highlighted his delight at returning to the Manchester United side by posting on Instagram following the Red Devils 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. United defeated the Moldovan outfit on the night thanks to goals from Diego Dalot and Marcus Rashford, before Ronaldo added a third late on. The...
‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%). The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany,...
Ireland unable to push on from shock England win as rain hits Afghanistan clash
Ireland’s hopes of capitalising on their shock victory over England at the T20 World Cup were dealt a setback following a washout against Afghanistan at a gloomy MCG.Having bounced back from losing to Sri Lanka in their Super 12s opener by beating England in a rain-affected finale, Ireland were this time on the other end of the inclement weather on Friday afternoon.The scheduled start time of 3pm local (5am UK) was pushed back because of showers, which ultimately refused to relent and an abandonment was declared 95 minutes later.There was still an hour and 10 minutes before the scheduled cut-off...
Yardbarker
Former Brazilian Star Gives Interesting Answer On If Messi, Argentina Will Win World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away and various players, past and present, are sharing who they believe are the favorites to win the tournament, with some selecting Lionel Messi and Argentina. Former Brazil international Ronaldo, who was part of the 2002 Brazilian team that won...
Sporting News
Scotland name team for Australia that shows six XV changes
Gregor Townsend has named a Scotland XV to face Australia this Saturday at BT Murrayfield that has six changes from the team that agonisingly lost the Test series decider in Argentina last July. The Scots were 15 points ahead at one stage in that three-game finale but were beaten 34-31 at Santiago del Estero.
Liverpool v Leeds United: Where To Watch, Live Stream Details, TV Channel, UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details of when and how to watch Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
William may look at travelling to World Cup – if England reach final
The Prince of Wales may explore travelling to the World Cup if England reach the final of the tournament being staged by controversial hosts Qatar.William, who is president of the Football Association, will not be attending due to a “busy winter schedule”, but it is understood his office may look at making arrangements if England manager Gareth Southgate’s team reach the final.Qatar have faced increased scrutiny over its treatment of minorities with the Australian team becoming the first World Cup squad to release a collective statement criticising host Qatar’s human rights record.Some 16 players, including ex-Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mat...
England’s game against Australia in serious doubt due to rain in Melbourne
England’s bid to get back to winning ways at the T20 World Cup against Australia was dealt a setback by a severely delayed start due to rain at a gloomy MCG.The earlier game on Friday between Ireland and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball bowled because of persistent showers, which threatened to deal the same outcome to the much-hyped clash between the Ashes rivals.The rain abated just after the scheduled start time of 7pm (9am UK) before a pitch inspection took place half-an-hour later.The umpires were concerned about wet areas on the outfield and, even after a further inspection took...
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Sonny Colbrelli retires because of defibrillator
Former Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli has been forced to retire at the age of 32 after having a defibrillator fitted. The Italian required defibrillation after collapsing following stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in March. He was diagnosed with "unstable cardiac arrhythmia" and later fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator...
Underdogs defiant ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup’s final 8
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Quarterfinal match-ups at the Women’s Rugby World Cup appear to promise one-sided matches and a predicted meeting in the semifinals of the four top-ranked teams — England, France, New Zealand and Canada. Defending champion and host New Zealand on Saturday will play...
BBC
Luca Kumahara: The three-time Olympian aiming to be the next trans trailblazer
The table tennis event at the 2022 South American Games may not have captured the attention of the wider sporting world - but for Luca Kumahara, it was a landmark. It was the first major tournament that Kumahara had competed in since announcing he was a transgender man. The 27-year-old...
