walls102.com
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
2 women killed, 2 men hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving tow truck in Geneva, police say
Two people were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tow truck in west suburban Geneva, police say
Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon. Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call to assist Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and more agencies with a police pursuit in the area of Twombly Road, east of the […]
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Geneva crash
GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m. Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
fox32chicago.com
3 arrested after leading Illinois State Police on chase, firing gun at squad car: officials
LA SALLE COUNTY - Three suspects were arrested Thursday after leading Illinois State Police on a chase, and at one point, allegedly opening fire on a squad car as it pursued them. Around 8 p.m., ISP responded to a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 39 near Hope Township...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
fox32chicago.com
FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday. The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No...
10-year-old Illinois boy on bike hit by driver high on drugs, police say
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car in Oregon on Thursday, police said. Oregon Police said the boy was riding his bicycle in the 300 block of S. 5th Street around 3:14 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Kathleen Garcia, 56. The boy was taken […]
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Kane County
A multi vehicle crash involving a tow truck around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Kirk road and Fabian Parkway left two people dead and other critically injured in Geneva.
4th person charged in connection with murder of Illinois police officer at Comfort Inn
BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a police officer and wounding of another officer in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in December 2021. Jaron Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested Thursday on charges that he purchased the weapon that was used […]
ABC7 Chicago
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Village, FBI says
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI. About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Faces Cannabis Charge, Mendota Woman Jailed on Battery Charge
If you're gonna use weed, transport it properly. A La Salle man found that out the hard way Tuesday night. Peru police pulled over the vehicle of 40-year-old Mark Judd near the intersection of Wenzel and Marquette Roads. Judd was charged with Driver Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis. Police cut him loose with a notice to appear in court.
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries
Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: October 28, 2022
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home threatened by shed fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Shorewood for Flock Safety Cameras to Protect Community
Ret. Troy FPD Chief Robert Schwartz, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, Shorewood PD Chief Phillip Arnold (Will County SAO) State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold at the October 25 Village Board Meeting which pays for the two-year fee for an additional Flock Safety camera. The contribution is part of Glasgow’s countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras. Retired Troy Fire Protection District Chief Robert Schwartz matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. These new cameras are in addition to a previous Flock camera for which Glasgow donated a two-year fee to Shorewood to enhance safety in the community.
