ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm

LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
LASALLE, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critically injured in Geneva crash

GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m. Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that […]
GENEVA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge

An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
GRAND RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday. The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No...
PLAINFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle Man Faces Cannabis Charge, Mendota Woman Jailed on Battery Charge

If you're gonna use weed, transport it properly. A La Salle man found that out the hard way Tuesday night. Peru police pulled over the vehicle of 40-year-old Mark Judd near the intersection of Wenzel and Marquette Roads. Judd was charged with Driver Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis. Police cut him loose with a notice to appear in court.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries

Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: October 28, 2022

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home threatened by shed fire

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
PEORIA, IL
wjol.com

Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Shorewood for Flock Safety Cameras to Protect Community

Ret. Troy FPD Chief Robert Schwartz, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, Shorewood PD Chief Phillip Arnold (Will County SAO) State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold at the October 25 Village Board Meeting which pays for the two-year fee for an additional Flock Safety camera. The contribution is part of Glasgow’s countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras. Retired Troy Fire Protection District Chief Robert Schwartz matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. These new cameras are in addition to a previous Flock camera for which Glasgow donated a two-year fee to Shorewood to enhance safety in the community.
SHOREWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy