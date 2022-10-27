Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
As Grant Williams Returns, Malcolm Brogdon's Status Uncertain for Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game
With Grant Williams serving a one-game suspension for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official," Joe Mazzulla was forced to get creative in Friday's battle with the Cavaliers. To combat Cleveland's size in a frontcourt featuring Evan Mobley ...
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
Reporters' Notebook: OT Thriller in Dallas
The last time the Thunder faced the Mavericks was in the 21-22 season. OKC had deja vu in American Airlines Center on Saturday night in a matchup that once again required an extra five minutes to decide a winner. The dramatic game of runs featured a fourth quarter effort by...
Gilgeous-Alexander Posts All-Star Caliber Performance as Thunder Top Mavericks
A huge performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped push the Thunder past Dallas in overtime.
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)
The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
NBA
PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case
Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
NBA
Lineup Featuring Four Players 6’10-and-Above Key to Magic’s Improving Defense
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, and Wendell Carter Jr. – all at least 6-foot-10 – were on the floor together for 22 minutes over the last three Orlando Magic games combined. Based on both optics and statistics, the Magic’s opponents had very little offensive success...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to rebound Sunday in Boston
WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Malcolm Brogdon (right low back stiffness -- questionable) Danilo Gallinari (left knee -- out) Robert Williams III (left knee surgery -- out) DEFENSIVE RESPONSE. In Friday night's loss to Indiana, the...
NBA
NBA Fantasy Mailbag: Is Anfernee Simons' stock on the rise?
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, and 2.0 apg over two games this season. Welcome to the very first edition of the NBA.com fantasy basketball mailbag! Every few weeks throughout the season, we’ll field your questions and provide some insight on the best way to handle your fantasy dilemmas.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Lakers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) close out their three-game homestand on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4). Minnesota took down the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, 134-122. Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell was the spark off the bench for the squad, tallying 23 points, four rebounds and two assists. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 34 points and became the youngest player ever to reach 400 made three-pointers.
NBA
Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
76ers vs. Bulls Betting Preview: Bet the Home Underdog
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on a the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. The Bulls also played last night — on the road in San Antonio no less — so it will be interesting to see which team is more fatigued.
NBA
SPURS WAIVE JOSHUA PRIMO
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 28, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived Joshua Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 132, Celtics 123 (OT)
Jaylen Brown seemed to give the Boston Celtics extra life in overtime Friday night when he knocked down a 3-pointer, snagged a steal, and threw down a fast-break dunk all in succession to tie his team up with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 121 apiece with 2:54 remaining. That was until...
NBA
Magic Use Stifling Defensive Effort to Collect First Win of Season
Paolo Banchero filled up the box score with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Mo Bamba scored a season-best 19 points, as the Orlando Magic notched their first victory of the season with Friday’s 113-93 triumph over the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center. Interesting Fact. With now...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Reigning Champs
The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Golden State swept the series, 2-0, after the teams split the season before. Miami has currently scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in eight consecutive games. The HEAT are 32-35 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
