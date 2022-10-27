ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Measure C extension on the ballot November 8, what it means

By Nic Garcia via
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Measure C has been around in Fresno County since 1986.

In those more than three decades, it has funded improvements to state highways, county roads and streets in the county's 15 cities.

If approved for an extension in November, the half-cent sales tax would raise $7 billion over 30 years.

About half of the funding would go to road maintenance.

"Right now, if you look at the roads Fresno county maintains -- it's about 3,500 road miles, more than any other county in the state," said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Supporters say this extension will fund bike lanes, street widening, sidewalks, and much-needed repairs county wide.

"I'm supportive of Measure C because the dollars are local, local governments have an opportunity to continue to spend those dollars," said Magsig.

Some opponents say the wealth isn't being shared.

"We're not going to get enough. The big cities are going to get a lot. The small cities, we don't have good streets or roads because we don't have enough funds," said Felipe Perez, Mayor Pro Tem of Firebaugh.

A group against renewing Measure C gathered in Mendota Wednesday afternoon, arguing the extension is too long and it asks for too much money.

All cities in Fresno County had a chance to review the proposal to extend Measure C before it was put on the ballot -- and most are supportive of it.

Proponents want the extension to continue making what they say are necessary improvements to transportation in the county.

"Everything's gotten more expensive, oil for our roads, concrete and of course, labor. Measure C allows us to maintain our roadways and bring up the conditions of our roadways quite a bit," said Magsig.

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
