U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
Activist Starboard Takes a Stake in Vertiv, and an Opportunity to Boost Margins Is in Sight
Company: Vertiv Holdings (VRT) Business: Vertiv designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. The company went public through a SPAC merger in the first quarter of 2020 with GS Acquisition Holdings, a SPAC co-sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group and David M. Cote, CEO of GSAH and former executive chairman of the board and CEO of Honeywell. Cote currently serves as the Vertiv's executive chairman.
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
EU Strikes Deal to Ban the Sale of New Diesel and Gasoline Cars From 2035
The EU's plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans took a big step forward this week after the European Council and European Parliament came to a provisional agreement on the issue. "This extremely far-reaching decision is without precedent," said Oliver Zipse, the CEO...
Russia Halts Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UN-Backed Deal That Reopened Ukraine's Ports to Feed Countries Around the World
Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a retaliatory move for what it says were Kyiv-ordered attacks on Russian vessels. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a U.N.-backed deal brokered in July, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. Nearly 400...
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows
Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
