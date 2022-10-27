ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Activist Starboard Takes a Stake in Vertiv, and an Opportunity to Boost Margins Is in Sight

Company: Vertiv Holdings (VRT) Business: Vertiv designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. The company went public through a SPAC merger in the first quarter of 2020 with GS Acquisition Holdings, a SPAC co-sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group and David M. Cote, CEO of GSAH and former executive chairman of the board and CEO of Honeywell. Cote currently serves as the Vertiv's executive chairman.
NBC Chicago

Russia Halts Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UN-Backed Deal That Reopened Ukraine's Ports to Feed Countries Around the World

Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a retaliatory move for what it says were Kyiv-ordered attacks on Russian vessels. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a U.N.-backed deal brokered in July, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. Nearly 400...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy