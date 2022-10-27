ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
CNET

A Lot of People Are Anxious About Apple's iPhone 14 Sales. Here's Why

When you think of Apple, you probably think of the iPhone. Or perhaps the Mac or the older iPod music player. When you think about Apple's bank account, bursting at more than $179 billion in cash and marketable securities, you probably imagine a pile of money larger than anything you've seen in a cartoon. This week, Apple will likely take on a new role too, as a bellwether for our shaky economy.
9to5Mac

Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses

It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse

For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
TheStreet

Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Go Through a Nightmare

Indeed, it's a very difficult return to earth, whose echo resounds throughout Silicon Valley. The golden financial days of the covid-19 pandemic are over. Now back to reality, and it is a reality that has shaken the giants of tech very strongly. Amazon (AMZN) , Alphabet (GOOGL) , Microsoft (MSFT)...
Creative Bloq

I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
bitcoinmagazine.com

PayPal Fines Up To $2,500 For Intolerance: Bitcoin Fixes This

PayPal has a fine in place for “intolerance” for up to $2,500 embedded into its terms and conditions. Located in PayPal’s User Agreement, the company states:. “You acknowledge and agree that $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation of the Acceptable Use Policy is presently a reasonable minimum estimate of PayPal’s actual damages.”
coingeek.com

What is Web 2.5?

Is Web 2.5 the latest ‘crypto’ buzzword? On October 23, I attended Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. Money 20/20 is one of the world’s largest fintech conferences, and this year they had an entire track dedicated to “Web 2.5.”. Before the conference, I had heard the...
TechCrunch

Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” the filing reads. It...
coingeek.com

James Belding on CoinGeek Backstage: The Bitcoin ecosystem has really matured

For the longest time, blockchain has been a buzzword many companies have thrown into the mix to stay relevant and attract investment. However, in recent years, more enterprises, startups, and even governments are coming onboard. In an interview with CoinGeek Backstage, Tokenized Chief Executive Officer James Belding talked about this explosive growth and where the industry is heading.
bitcoinist.com

Blockchain.com Introduces A Visa Debit Card That Allows Users To Pay In Crypto

Blockchain.com, a renowned and trusted platform to buy, sell, and trade crypto, has recently announced its Visa debit card. The introduction of this debit card has been expected for quite some time now. The Blockchain.com Visa card has a huge waitlist of 50,000 people wanting to sign up. The card...
dailyhodl.com

Charles Hoskinson Makes Cardano (ADA) Prediction, Says Ecosystem Will Become Network of Blockchains

Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is making a long-term prediction for the future of the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that he thinks criticisms of proof-of-stake blockchains like Cardano are often inaccurate, especially ones that claim proof-of-stake chains are less accessible to the average person than proof-of-work.

