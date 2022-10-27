Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Fossil Found in Scottish Highlands Spark Speculation About Scotland's National Animal: The Unicorn
The existence of the fabled animal and the reason it is Scotland's national animal have been the subject of some speculation since archaeologists discovered what might be a fossil of an ancient unicorn in a remote area of the Scottish Highland. The fossils seem to be mostly unaltered, though some...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Phys.org
Dead crustaceans washing up on England's north-east coast may be victims of the green industrial revolution
Thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up along a 50km stretch of England's north-east coast last autumn. Observers reported seeing the animals experience peculiar behaviors including convulsions, before suffering paralysis and death. An initial investigation conducted by the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, concluded that...
BBC
Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea
A long-eared owl shocked crew on board a fishing boat over 100 miles off the north coast of Scotland. The bird was rescued by a crew member who spotted it being attacked by seagulls. It suffered minor injuries but was cared for by the team on board Peterhead-registered Benarkle II...
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
Birdsong is music to my ears again
Now I’m in my late 60s, I have started using a hearing aid, and on a recent autumnal walk was delighted to discover that the birds still sang at this time of year (Bird and birdsong encounters improve mental health, study finds, 27 October). I had become so used to hearing only the occasional twitter of a bird when almost within arm’s reach that this experience was like discovering the joy of being outdoors for the first time. I now wait for spring, when I hope to hear the cuckoo once again.
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
The Trail of Death
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter IX: The Trail of Death. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - CHAPTER IX.
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
Time Out Global
London is going to be as hot as Spain this weekend
Remember when all the fans sold out and we nearly melted during London’s heatwave in the summer? Yeah, it was absolutely unbearable. Aircon systems broke down in offices, wildfires erupted and the roads literally started liquefying. Well, in another turn of freak-weather events, London is set to reach highs of 22C today, marking the warmest end to an October the capital has seen in eight years.
BBC
Closed Swindon store could have alcohol licence removed
A Swindon shop that was temporarily closed after illegal tobacco was found to be stored there could have its alcohol licence revoked. Swindon Borough Council's licensing committee is due to review Polo Market's licence, held by Saman Sabouri, on Monday. The council last week gained a court order to close...
BBC
Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close
A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
Wallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three years
A wallaby was spotted hopping through the streets of Gateshead, near Newcastle, on Wednesday, 19 October, in the second marsupial sighting the town has seen in three years.Cia Christie, 13, filmed the wallaby jumping outside her home in Chopwell.“It was 8.30am and I had to rub my eyes to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” Cia said.The sighting comes three years after a wallaby was spotted in the village in July 2019 after escaping from a farm.It is not confirmed if the marsupial spotted on Wednesday is the same one.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ commentTry Guys wife claims she saw James Corden shout at restaurant worker
Atlantic overfishing was already a problem. Then Brexit happened
An investigation by the Guardian, NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung shows fish stocks being depleted in the north-east Atlantic – because there’s no system to agree on quotas
BBC
Housing: Welsh family 'may have to move to Scotland'
A family-of-eight fear having to split up or move to Scotland due to a "housing crisis" in Wales. Sarah and Geraint, from Anglesey, have said the only suitable housing they can finds for their six children is hundreds of miles away from family. Almost 90,000 Welsh households are on a...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
