Read full article on original website
Related
ASAP Rocky Joins Rihanna at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All eyes are on Rihanna as she is scheduled to make her musical comeback on Friday (Oct. 28), with a song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On Wednesday night (Oct. 26), the premiere for the highly anticipated sequel took place with RiRi and boyfriend A$AP Rocky in attendance.
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH
Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman. At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then...
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Delayed After Producer 40 Gets COVID During Mixing
Drake and 21 Savage's highly anticipated collab album, Her Loss, has been delayed. Tonight (Oct. 26), Drake announced via his Instagram Stories that his surprise joint album with 21 Savage has been delayed until next Fri., Nov. 4, instead of its initial date of this Fri., Oct. 28. Drake's longtime producer Noah "40" Shebib has coronavirus, which put a stop on the production.
Fan Pranks Meghan Trainor at Album Signing: ‘I’m So Jet Lagged How Could You Do This to Me!’
"Can you just say hi really quick to my cousins?" a fan asked Meghan Trainor at her recent album signing. The "cousins" in question? Blackpink's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. The humorous interaction has since amassed more than one million views on TikTok and Twitter. As the fan rattled...
Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine. The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.
Kentucky Man Played Dead For Almost a Year to Get a Job on TV [WATCH]
One of my career dreams is to be on a TV show or in a movie. I don't even have to star in it, I can simply have a walk-on role and be happy. It would be a bucket list dream. Around 16 years ago, I almost had my chance to go to Hollywood and be on TV. I had taken my daughter to Chicago to audition for a talent agent. He cast for movies and TV and his wife worked for Disney.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0