One of my career dreams is to be on a TV show or in a movie. I don't even have to star in it, I can simply have a walk-on role and be happy. It would be a bucket list dream. Around 16 years ago, I almost had my chance to go to Hollywood and be on TV. I had taken my daughter to Chicago to audition for a talent agent. He cast for movies and TV and his wife worked for Disney.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO