Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React

It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Delayed After Producer 40 Gets COVID During Mixing

Drake and 21 Savage's highly anticipated collab album, Her Loss, has been delayed. Tonight (Oct. 26), Drake announced via his Instagram Stories that his surprise joint album with 21 Savage has been delayed until next Fri., Nov. 4, instead of its initial date of this Fri., Oct. 28. Drake's longtime producer Noah "40" Shebib has coronavirus, which put a stop on the production.
Kentucky Man Played Dead For Almost a Year to Get a Job on TV [WATCH]

One of my career dreams is to be on a TV show or in a movie. I don't even have to star in it, I can simply have a walk-on role and be happy. It would be a bucket list dream. Around 16 years ago, I almost had my chance to go to Hollywood and be on TV. I had taken my daughter to Chicago to audition for a talent agent. He cast for movies and TV and his wife worked for Disney.
