Post Falls, ID

Cracker Jacques
3d ago

A year? We'd have locked that kid up and thrown a way the key ten years ago. As long as there aren't serious consequences, this will continue to happen.

FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County teen sentenced in fentanyl overdose

POST FALLS, Idaho – A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June. Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction. Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Suspect in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar arrested

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man suspected of shooting a gun into a crowd in front of a downtown Spokane bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, a three-time convicted felon, allegedly fired multiple shots toward...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cusick man to spend 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old Cusick man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking. James Holmes pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. His 14-year sentence will run concurrently with a 151-month sentence for related conduct in Idaho. After his release, he will serve five years of supervised release and pay restitution. According to...
CUSICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department find missing nine-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department found a missing nine-year-old girl and she is safe. The girl was last seen near West Grace Avenue and North Walnut Street in Northwest Spokane at around 2 p.m. Police say she was last seen wearing a red/orange Halloween wig, a tan hat with purple flowers, a purple shirt depicting a unicorn, pink...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KCSO: DUI suspect tops 80 mph during chase through Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho – A DUI suspect led deputies on a chase through Hayden, topping 80 miles per hour, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies said the situation started as a traffic stop near Highway 95 and Wyoming Ave Wednesday night. They said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos E. Salazar, refused to stop and sped off.  The...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Bodycam footage sheds light on deadly Police shooting in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – New bodycam footage released Thursday by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shed some light on what led up to a police shooting that left a man dead in January. Police shot and killed 23-year-old Peterson Kamo as he was holding his two-year-old daughter and a knife...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

19 Year Old Palouse Man Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation

The 19-year-old Palouse man accused of child molestation has pleaded guilty. Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty as charged to 2nd degree felony child molestation Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department on August 25th shortly after he molested a 13-year-old. Gibler...
PALOUSE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.   COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
