Cracker Jacques
3d ago
A year? We'd have locked that kid up and thrown a way the key ten years ago. As long as there aren't serious consequences, this will continue to happen.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County teen sentenced in fentanyl overdose
POST FALLS, Idaho – A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June. Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction. Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High...
Teen sentenced for selling fentanyl to Post Falls HS student who later overdosed
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — A local teenager could spend up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a Post Falls student who then overdosed. Randy Ter Maaten, 17, was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school grounds. The student he sold the drugs to then overdosed at Post Falls High School on June 2, 2022. Officers used...
Detectives still working to identify person who stabbed teen in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The person who stabbed a teen boy in Spokane Valley earlier this week remains at large. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who was able to give a description of the suspect. He is described as a white man in his mid-30s, approximately 5’11” tall with a thin build, mustache and a “pointy nose.”...
Suspect in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar arrested
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man suspected of shooting a gun into a crowd in front of a downtown Spokane bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, a three-time convicted felon, allegedly fired multiple shots toward...
Cusick man to spend 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old Cusick man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking. James Holmes pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. His 14-year sentence will run concurrently with a 151-month sentence for related conduct in Idaho. After his release, he will serve five years of supervised release and pay restitution. According to...
Spokane Police Department find missing nine-year-old girl
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department found a missing nine-year-old girl and she is safe. The girl was last seen near West Grace Avenue and North Walnut Street in Northwest Spokane at around 2 p.m. Police say she was last seen wearing a red/orange Halloween wig, a tan hat with purple flowers, a purple shirt depicting a unicorn, pink...
Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a Coeur d’Alene motel is now in custody. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she was stabbed by a man at the Lake Drive Motel. Police say the man...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Spokane Police release body footage in shooting of man holding knife to child
SPOKANE, Wash. — Body camera footage from January 24 of this year shows officers arriving at a home in Spokane about a call of a domestic dispute, and a man holding a knife to a child. By the end, the child was safe, and the man was dead. When police arrived, the woman identified as Peterson Kamo’s mother yelled that...
‘A lot of effort’: Staffing, vaccine requirements cause changes for 911 dispatchers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Big changes are on the way when you call for help. The Spokane Police Department will soon take on more responsibility and more 911 calls. The change starts on Monday, but preparation is happening now. The goal is to make the community safer, even when staffing is still an issue. Starting Oct. 31, unvaccinated Spokane firefighters will...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrests man for stabbing woman in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing in Coeur d'Alene Thursday night. 40-year-old Brandon White was arrested by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office after a woman reported she had been stabbed. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County...
KCSO: DUI suspect tops 80 mph during chase through Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A DUI suspect led deputies on a chase through Hayden, topping 80 miles per hour, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the situation started as a traffic stop near Highway 95 and Wyoming Ave Wednesday night. They said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos E. Salazar, refused to stop and sped off. The...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bodycam footage sheds light on deadly Police shooting in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – New bodycam footage released Thursday by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shed some light on what led up to a police shooting that left a man dead in January. Police shot and killed 23-year-old Peterson Kamo as he was holding his two-year-old daughter and a knife...
pullmanradio.com
19 Year Old Palouse Man Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation
The 19-year-old Palouse man accused of child molestation has pleaded guilty. Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty as charged to 2nd degree felony child molestation Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department on August 25th shortly after he molested a 13-year-old. Gibler...
South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. COPYRIGHT...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake police searching for break-in suspect
The Spirit Lake Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on Oct. 28 and assaulted the homeowner. If you have any information call the Spirit Lake Police Department at 208-623-2701.
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are investigating a reported stabbing off of E. Indiana near the Spokane River. The stabbing happened on Tuesday evening and left a juvenile in critical condition. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to a...
