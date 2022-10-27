SPOKANE, Wash. — Big changes are on the way when you call for help. The Spokane Police Department will soon take on more responsibility and more 911 calls. The change starts on Monday, but preparation is happening now. The goal is to make the community safer, even when staffing is still an issue. Starting Oct. 31, unvaccinated Spokane firefighters will...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO