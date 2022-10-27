Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Lakers News: The Utah Jazz Trade The Ringer Thinks L.A. Needs To Make
But how much will it help?
ABC7 Chicago
Maxey leads Philadelphia against Chicago after 44-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Chicago Bulls after Tyrese Maxey scored 44 points in the 76ers' 112-90 victory against the Toronto Raptors. Chicago finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' loss to the San Antonio Spurs
DeRozan's former team ruined his historic night, handing the Bulls their third loss of the season
Gilgeous-Alexander Posts All-Star Caliber Performance as Thunder Top Mavericks
A huge performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped push the Thunder past Dallas in overtime.
ABC7 Chicago
From Oklahoma to Southern Indiana, 32 teams that will surprise this season
Every 2022-23 men's college basketball preseason list coming out right now will be naming superlatives. In fact, we did the same thing, with our picks for the top coaches and players across every Division I conference. We're going to choose something a little different for this next edition: the come-from-behind...
Robert Quinn talks about Bears trade, Roquan Smith’s reaction
After being traded by the Bears to the Eagles, Robert Quinn talked about his reaction to the deal along with his thoughts on Roquan Smith, who broke down after the news of the trade came out, during his introductory news conference in Philadelphia.
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
Patriots’ Kraft, school statements denounce antisemitism
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people — not just the antisemitic comments by the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West, but also outside of a college football game in Florida on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Too early to tell? Bulls’ Goran Dragić might be most underrated signing in the NBA.
Goran Dragic is slowly turning into a key player for the Chicago Bulls. The Chicago Bulls did not have a lot of roster change-up from the 2021-2022 season, to this current one. In fact, the Bulls only added three new additions to the roster according to spotrac.com. Two of the signings were two-way contracts to Kostas Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Hill, while the other has slowly turned into one of the most underrated signings in the league.
ABC7 Chicago
College football Week 9 highlights: Top plays, games and takeaways
The team that has looked the best through nine weeks of football is Ohio State.This is inherently a subjective statement, but there's really no argument. The Buckeyes are 8-0 after their 44-31 win Saturday over Penn State, with all eight victories coming by double digits. The offense has topped 40 six times. The defense has held the opponent to 21 or fewer points seven times. It almost always looks easy.
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust
Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Forbes ranks Bulls as 4th-most valuable franchise in NBA
Worth an estimated $4.1 billion, the Bulls are the fourth-most valuable franchise in the NBA, according to a new Forbes report released Thursday.
South suburban youth football league wins appeal after losing ranking due to records error
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Players in a youth football league went from being the number two team to being ineligible for the playoffs this weekend.A records error benched the players.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, the Midwest Hawks Youth Football organization of Country Club Hills won their appeal – and can now play. But there is a catch. On Friday night, the Midwest Hawks got in a quick unplanned practice. The 12-and-under youth team was dealt a big blow this week when they were told they couldn't play."Honestly, I was kind of disappointed because as you...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
Comments / 0