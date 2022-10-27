Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Finding Who You Are In New YorkReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops
The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
N.J. man, 38, dies after he’s shot on Paterson street
A 38-year-old man died after he was shot Saturday morning on a street Paterson, authorities said. Police were called about 9:26 a.m. to the area of Elm and Mill streets on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was...
Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash
HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hit-and-run driver who got out of car, looked at dying woman, then fled wanted by police
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police are searching for an Elizabeth man who struck and killed a 28-year-old woman on Route 70 last Saturday. According to police, Miltciades Oviedo, 74. before fleeing the scene, got out of his car and looked at the dying woman. He then returned to his car and sped off. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was killed as a result of the crash. When police and EMTs arrived, they tried to save Ms. Fisher, but she later died at the hospital. “Upon arrival, [officers] found Ms. Fisher lying in the roadway,” the Toms River Police Department said. “First The post Hit-and-run driver who got out of car, looked at dying woman, then fled wanted by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
Holmdel officer shoots suspect, arrest made; carjacking investigation continues
A man who was shot by a police officer in Holmdel on Oct. 26 has been charged with a number of violent crimes that took place leading up to his arrest, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 27. Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old...
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for man who scammed Morris County resident out of nearly $10K with ‘grandparent scam’
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris Plains Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man responsible for a grandparent’s scam where the suspect received $9,850 cash from the victim and displayed a firearm. On Friday, October 21, at around 5:15 p.m.,...
Police seek location of man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 2
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is looking for a man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of two.
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
NJ Teens Hospitalized After 100-MPH Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash; Fireman Charged
A New Jersey house party turned into a terrifying, high-speed car chase for a group of teenagers — one that ended with a violent crash that left them hospitalized, and a volunteer firefighter facing charges. Jonathan Battaglia limped into his lawyer’s office on crutches Thursday, out of the hospital...
Woman Injured In Brick Hit-And-Run
BRICK – A woman was left with face injuries as a result of a hit-and-run that happened on West Princeton Avenue, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on October 8 in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street. According to police, a pedestrian was entering her car which was parked adjacent to the roadway on West Princeton Avenue when truck hit the passenger side of her car. The woman sustained injuries to her face from the crash, police said.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Check-Cashing Business
WEST LONG BRANCH – A Jackson Township man was arrested and charged after robbing $700,000 from a check-cashing business, officials said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, is charged with first-degree Robbery, second-degree Burglary, and fourth-degree Possession of an Imitation Handgun. On November 2, 2017, at around 9 a.m., West Long...
Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan
A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
Jackson man climbed through ceiling ductwork, to rob check cashing business of $700,000
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – A 41-year-old Jackson man was arrested after being identified in an armed robbery of West Long Branch check cashing business on Thursday. Police responded to the business on Route 36 at around 9 am to find it had been robbed at gunpoint of over $700,000 in cash. Travis A. Bryant, 41, was identified and later arrested after an investigation by the West Long Branch Police Department and the FBI. According to police, a silent alarm was activated after Bryant fell from the ceiling of the business. Police said Bryant had entered the store when no The post Jackson man climbed through ceiling ductwork, to rob check cashing business of $700,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash
LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Discharged hospital patient accused of stealing and crashing 2 vehicles facing multiple charges
A man recently discharged from the hospital is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles and crashing them in Monmouth County.
Man shot by NJ police charged for stealing, crashing 2 vehicles, including 1 from hospital
A man shot by police Wednesday morning has been charged after authorities say he stole and crashed multiple vehicles, including a commercial delivery vehicle from a New Jersey hospital parking lot.
Comments / 6