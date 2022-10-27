ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank

By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
NEBRASKA STATE
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results. Quite a number of eyes in the combat sports world, let alone the boxing world, will be focused on Glendale, AZ, where Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will throw down in their promoted 187-pound, eight-round battle. Paul is looking to make the former...
GLENDALE, AZ
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status

It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
MISSOURI STATE
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again

The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lomachenko talks Haney and Jermaine Ortiz

By Brian Webber: Vasyl Lomachenko will be in action tonight against Jermaine Ortiz in a fight that he hopes will lead to him challenging Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship next. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) insists he’s not looking beyond Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs), but obviously, that’s something that...

