ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Sam James TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia receiver Sam James detailed some of the improvements the Mountaineers made on offense against TCU. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Reese Smith 2 Front.JPG

Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats WVU 41-31 No. 7 TCU improved to 8-0 after a 41-31 victory at West Virginia. Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes and Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score for the Horned Frogs. TCU didn’t need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like it did in its two previous games. Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead and that held up. But West Virginia gave the Horned Frogs a fight. JT Daniels threw a 23-yard TD pass to Reese Smith with 4:12 left to cut the Mountaineers’ deficit to 34-31. But Duggan found Savion Williams with a 29-yard scoring toss on fourth down with 20 seconds left.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

TCU's story contrasts with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Men's Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the process of putting together a team with a number of players from different backgrounds, and the pace at which installation must progress in the preseason. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights

In the TCU Horned Frogs' 41-31 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, TCU QB Max Duggan threw for 341 and 3 TDs. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please...
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

Stanzani's 4TDs sends LIU past Duquesne 50-48 in 2OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Luca Stanzani threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Owen Glascoe then completed the 2-point conversion with a toss to Michael Love and Long Island beat Duquesne 50-48 in double overtime Saturday. Duquesne's Ayden Garnes blocked Michael Coney's 24-yard field goal attempt with 1:25 left in regulation,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

ABN_4500.JPG

ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – A year after winning the Class A individual state title, it was a pai…
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

DIERINGER — A son, Daxon James Dieringer, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Oct. 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Samantha Dieringer (Lopez) and David Dieringer of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Reza and Sheila Mardmomen, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are James and SueAnn Goots, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Sylvia Lehosit, Bridgeport, and Katheryn Ielapi, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families throughout Harrison County will have opportunities to enjoy All Hallows Eve and have some frightful fun Monday evening. While children in Nutter Fort and Anmoore will trick or treat from 6-7 p.m., children in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Stonewood will trick or treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Danny Lee Skidmore Jr. to Joseph A. Paugh and Destiny R. Paugh, parcel in Clay District, $5,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lady Bugs CEOS holds October meeting

The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church on Wednesday Oct. 19. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. The devotion...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy