Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Sam James TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia receiver Sam James detailed some of the improvements the Mountaineers made on offense against TCU. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
WVU Football Reese Smith 2 Front.JPG
Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats WVU 41-31 No. 7 TCU improved to 8-0 after a 41-31 victory at West Virginia. Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes and Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score for the Horned Frogs. TCU didn’t need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like it did in its two previous games. Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead and that held up. But West Virginia gave the Horned Frogs a fight. JT Daniels threw a 23-yard TD pass to Reese Smith with 4:12 left to cut the Mountaineers’ deficit to 34-31. But Duggan found Savion Williams with a 29-yard scoring toss on fourth down with 20 seconds left.
WVNews
WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast...
WVNews
TCU's story contrasts with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
WVNews
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Men's Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the process of putting together a team with a number of players from different backgrounds, and the pace at which installation must progress in the preseason. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
In the TCU Horned Frogs' 41-31 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, TCU QB Max Duggan threw for 341 and 3 TDs. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please...
WVNews
Stanzani's 4TDs sends LIU past Duquesne 50-48 in 2OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Luca Stanzani threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Owen Glascoe then completed the 2-point conversion with a toss to Michael Love and Long Island beat Duquesne 50-48 in double overtime Saturday. Duquesne's Ayden Garnes blocked Michael Coney's 24-yard field goal attempt with 1:25 left in regulation,...
WVNews
Women's soccer beats Kansas State, WVU baseball unveils 2023 schedule, men's soccer heads south
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over Kansas State on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. In the final regular-season match of the 2022 campaign, the Mountaineers (7-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) used a...
WVNews
ABN_4500.JPG
ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – A year after winning the Class A individual state title, it was a pai…
WVNews
Birth announcements
DIERINGER — A son, Daxon James Dieringer, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Oct. 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Samantha Dieringer (Lopez) and David Dieringer of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Reza and Sheila Mardmomen, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are James and SueAnn Goots, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Sylvia Lehosit, Bridgeport, and Katheryn Ielapi, Bridgeport.
WVNews
West Virginia University pilot project shows promise in improving coordination between substance use providers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An initiative aimed at improving coordination among Harrison County service providers to improve linkages to care for people with substance use disorder has completed its first year with promising results. In one year, the pilot project led by the West Virginia University Office of...
WVNews
Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families throughout Harrison County will have opportunities to enjoy All Hallows Eve and have some frightful fun Monday evening. While children in Nutter Fort and Anmoore will trick or treat from 6-7 p.m., children in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Stonewood will trick or treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Danny Lee Skidmore Jr. to Joseph A. Paugh and Destiny R. Paugh, parcel in Clay District, $5,000.
WVNews
Lady Bugs CEOS holds October meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church on Wednesday Oct. 19. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. The devotion...
Comments / 0