5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%).  The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany,...
Pending Home Sales Fell 10% in September, Much Worse Than Expected

Pending home sales suffered a worse decline than expected from August to September, as mortgage rates surged. Economists had predicted a 4% drop. Sales were down 31% year over year. Excluding April 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic, the pending home sales index is at its lowest level...
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs

Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
