U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
Under-The-Radar Trend Shows Tech Investors Remain Loyal Despite Major Losses This Year
It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. The widely-held ARK Innovation ETF and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, down 59% and 25% respectively this year, aren't showing meaningful outflows so far this year. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are...
‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%). The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany,...
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
EU Strikes Deal to Ban the Sale of New Diesel and Gasoline Cars From 2035
The EU's plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans took a big step forward this week after the European Council and European Parliament came to a provisional agreement on the issue. "This extremely far-reaching decision is without precedent," said Oliver Zipse, the CEO...
Pending Home Sales Fell 10% in September, Much Worse Than Expected
Pending home sales suffered a worse decline than expected from August to September, as mortgage rates surged. Economists had predicted a 4% drop. Sales were down 31% year over year. Excluding April 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic, the pending home sales index is at its lowest level...
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
