ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridareporter.com

Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida

Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
FLORIDA STATE
Delish

Thieves Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Frozen Meat Have Been Arrested

The hunt to find thieves responsible for stealing $9 million in frozen meat is over now that several suspects accused of the crime have been arrested. Food & Wine reports that three individuals from the Miami area were arrested earlier this month thanks to the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WTNH

Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky

(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 Floridians arrested in "highly sophisticated" meat theft ring in Midwest, ICE says

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest, including Minnesota. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef. The sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha identified 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin - dating back to June 2021, ICE said. It's an estimated total of $9 million in losses. "The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and HSI Omaha's Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," ICE said in a release. On Oct. 20, three people were arrested on pending charges of money laundering and stolen goods. They are all from the Miami area.The investigation is ongoing. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. 
MINNESOTA STATE
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Florida deputies capture 75-pound boa in neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-foot boa weighing 75 pounds was captured by Florida deputies after it was seen in a neighborhood. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that its deputies were called out to Tall Pines neighborhood for the large reptile.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy