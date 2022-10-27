Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing 100 kilos of meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina: DOJ says
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
2 Michigan Men And 1 Teen Arrested In Florida High-Speed Chase, Speeds Of 160 In Stolen Hellcat
Two Michigan men and one Michigan teen were arrested after a dangerous high-speed chase through two states, ending in Florida. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Friday at 6:23 am, Troopers were notified about two stolen vehicles heading north on I-75 in Sumter County. The
38% of Florida transplants surveyed regret moving after Hurricane Ian: study
Hurricane Ian and its devastating effects were felt a little over a month ago, barreling in to Florida as a Category 4 storm.
Delish
Thieves Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Frozen Meat Have Been Arrested
police1.com
3 arrested in Fla. over ties to multimillion-dollar meat theft ring spanning multiple states
Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky
(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
Stolen frozen beef leads investigators to multimillion-dollar crime ring
3 Floridians arrested in "highly sophisticated" meat theft ring in Midwest, ICE says
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest, including Minnesota. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef. The sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigation Omaha identified 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin - dating back to June 2021, ICE said. It's an estimated total of $9 million in losses. "The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and HSI Omaha's Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," ICE said in a release. On Oct. 20, three people were arrested on pending charges of money laundering and stolen goods. They are all from the Miami area.The investigation is ongoing. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
iheart.com
Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
click orlando
Florida deputies capture 75-pound boa in neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-foot boa weighing 75 pounds was captured by Florida deputies after it was seen in a neighborhood. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that its deputies were called out to Tall Pines neighborhood for the large reptile.
wearegreenbay.com
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
knsiradio.com
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
