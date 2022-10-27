Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Palomar Holdings (PLMR)
PLMR - Free Report) has been in investors' good books on the back of a higher volume of policies written, new partnerships, rate increases and financial flexibility. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.03, indicating a 47.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 45.4% higher revenues of $358.6 million. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $3.85, indicating a 26.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 32.1% higher revenues of $473.8 million.
Zacks.com
BGSF vs. VVI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
BGSF - Free Report) and Viad (. VVI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Is iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
SMLF - Free Report) was launched on 04/28/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
Zacks.com
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Discretionary
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th
HAFC - Free Report) : This one of the leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days. Hanmi...
Zacks.com
3 Gold Funds to Buy as Alternate Investment Destinations
Major Wall Street bourses continue to gyrate on account of various domestic and global macro-economic factors. The Eearnings season hasve given some a breather to the investors, and the market reported positively in the month of October after a highly disappointing September. But the overall sentiment remains bearish. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have given negative returns of 20.12%, 11.85%, and 31.02%, respectively, so far this year.
Zacks.com
3 Top Business Services Stocks Braving Industry Challenges
WNS - Free Report) , BGSF, Inc. (. VVI - Free Report) to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation, among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far. The industry’s key focus is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives.
Zacks.com
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is James Hardie (JHX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) Hits New 52-Week High
TFLO - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.6% from its 52-week low price of $50.25/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Brink's (BCO) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See an 184% Upside in Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RCKT - Free Report) have gained 28.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $18.37, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $52.13 indicates a potential upside of 183.8%.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Options
WTI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in American Airlines (AAL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 29%
AAL - Free Report) have gained 14% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $13.97, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $18 indicates a potential upside of 28.9%.
Zacks.com
Is HeritageCrystal Clean (HCCI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
Is Cosan (CZZ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
TA - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $64.6 in the previous session. TravelCenters of America has gained 22.1% since the start of the year compared to the -26% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 16.2% return for the Zacks Retail - Convenience Stores industry.
Zacks.com
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging China Automotive Systems (CAAS) This Year?
CAAS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. China Automotive Systems is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 125 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Zacks.com
Is Albemarle (ALB) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
ALB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Albemarle is one of 243 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing BP (BP) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Comments / 0