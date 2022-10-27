ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location

SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch.

The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began in 2010, with Blind Barber first setting up shop in Manhattan’s East Village. Founders Matt Breen and Josh Boyd had a simple idea: blend a classic style with modern expectations – and invite everyone inside. Blind Barber discovered that friends would come for a cut, stay for a drink, and most importantly, get to be themselves. With their vision quickly resonating, the concept has since grown from New York to Chicago, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, and now, Nashville.

“We could not be more excited to bring our unique Blind Barber concept to Paseo South Gulch in Nashville,” said Matt Breen of Blind Barber. “We have long targeted the Nashville market as key to our expansion plan. SomeraRoad has been a critical partner for us in making it happen. Their vision for Paseo is precisely what we were seeking; a vibrant and creative destination where we can build a community. We are thrilled to open as soon as possible and bring what we do best to Nashville.”

This is Blind Barber’s first location in the state of Tennessee and in the South. It is also known for its high-quality hair and grooming products, which Major League Baseball All-Star and recent NLCS MVP Bryce Harper is the face of.

Blind Barber is taking 3,300 sf of space facing 8th Avenue. With its addition, all 13,000 sf of retail within the Antiques building at SomeraRoad’s Paseo project has now been leased. Blind Barber is targeting a Spring of 2023 opening.

Blind Barber joins opened tenant GoodVets, a vet focused on smartly designed and stress free spaces with unparalleled patient care; the coming soon Two Hands, a New York City-based all-day café founded and run by native Australians; as well as the heralded Maiz de la Vida, which will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location with Paseo.

“With Paseo South Gulch, we are seeking to establish a vibrant new district in which to live, work, and experience Nashville,” said Jonathon Reeser, Principal and Co-Head of Acquisitions at SomeraRoad. “With our retail tenant mix, we sought to identify unique and original additions that provide something for everyone. These businesses will act as a cornerstone for Paseo, serving as a destination urban neighborhood and mixed-use district. Blind Barber is the perfect addition, contributing a service executed in an original and exciting way. They are exceptional at what they do, and we’re thrilled to introduce them to the community.”

Located on east side of 8th Avenue South north of Fogg St., Paseo South Gulch is a revitalized urban center that captures the spirit of city life, artfully combining new, stunning mixed-use residential, hotel and office towers with classic revitalized Nashville buildings. The pedestrian-centric district will be interconnected through sweeping walkways and terraces.

The Antiques building also includes 26,000 SF of creative office while the Voorhees Building offers up to 58,000 SF with 12,000 SF floor plates. Office space is being leased by Cushman & Wakefield.

