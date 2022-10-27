ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park.

Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.

“We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

This year Enchant will string its incredible light displays coast to coast from Florida to California and will be joined by its first-ever national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.
“Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection, and happiness to millions of viewers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, of Hallmark Media. “Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house; strung throughout your favorite hometown spots; or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”

The popular television network will be offering guests a variety of custom experiences, including a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, photo opportunities, Hallmark Channel wine tasting, and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie while in production.
“Hallmark Channel is the perfect partner to join Enchant across America this year. It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the premium, experiential holiday celebration we’ve created,” said LeeAnne Stables, chief marketing officer for Enchant. “We have so many fun surprises waiting for their millions of fans, including that Hallmark classic—delicious mugs of Enchant hot chocolate ready to go.”

Returning cities for the holiday extravaganza include Dallas; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg; and Las Vegas. Debuting Enchant events in 2022 are Sacramento, San Jose, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

Tickets for all Enchant cities are on sale now at enchantchristmas.com .

ABOUT ENCHANT : Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres, featuring a dazzling installation of over 4 million sparkling multicolored lights creating a one-of-a-kind, story-themed walk-thru maze with holiday trees over 100 feet tall. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits, and a charming holiday marketplace featuring local artisans, along with holiday foods and festive drinks. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted over 3 million guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada.

The post A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022. Cheatham County Source The Haunted City of Pegram Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Builder

Drees Homes Debuts New Model at Annecy in Nashville Area

Drees Homes—No. 36 on the 2022 Builder 100—recently announced the opening of its Wilshire model home at Annecy, a master-planned community just 30 minutes south of downtown Nashville. This is the first time Drees Homes has debuted and modeled this particular floor plan that features emerging trends and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location

SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began in 2010, with Blind Barber […] The post New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache

Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier is offering free pies at […] The post Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend

Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN. Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the video game, comic, and pop culture […] The post Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
matadornetwork.com

The 5 Best Free Museums You Can Visit in Nashville

Nashville is known by many names: “Music City, USA,” “Nashvegas,” “Smashville,” and “The Bachelorette Capital of America.” But it deserves another moniker, too. “The City of Free Museums.” Okay, it’s not as catchy as “Nashvegas,” but it perfectly captures one of Nashville’s many alluring qualities: the abundance of museums completely free of charge that are open to the public. And not just your classic art or history museum here, either. The free museums in Nashville include eclectic collection that spans a wide range of interests, from agriculture to stately homes to the Dukes of Hazzard.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxesource.com

Less Is More In A Unique Renovation Of A 1960s Nashville Home

There was no question that this house, a 1960s abode in Nashville’s Forest Hills neighborhood, was alluring—a sturdy, stone-walled grand dame still holding her head up high. It was the sort of house that does not reveal itself up front but enchants slowly, room by room, rather than all at once. Previously, it had belonged to an older couple who’d spent years there lovingly layering it with upholstered surfaces, patterned wallpaper and trim. But the new owners—a young family—were eager to embrace change. “It needed a palate cleanser,” designer Ray Booth recalls, comparing the process of updating it to a makeunder.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event takes place October 30 from […] The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Nashville Zoo Offers Free Admission for Active Military Personnel and Veterans

Celebrate Military Appreciation Day, presented by Regions Bank at Nashville Zoo on Sunday, November 13. In gratitude for the commitment, bravery and sacrifices made by those who serve our country, active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families are invited to enjoy free admission during regular Zoo hours from 9 am to 4 pm.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for […] The post Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy