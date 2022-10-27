2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 9

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The college football season returns this weekend. Some teams are coming off a bye week and ready to keep their bowl game hopes alive. Here you can see when and where to watch all of the local teams play.

Saturday, October 25, 2022

ETSU (3-5) @ Wofford (1-6)
2:30 PM on ESPN+

Chattanooga (6-1) @ Furman (6-2)
1 PM on ESPN3

UT Martin (4-3) @ Houston Christian (2-5)
2 PM on ESPN+

TSU (3-4) @ Murray State (0-8)
2 PM on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech (1-6) @ Eastern Illinois (2-5)
2 PM on ESPN+

Cumberland (3-5) @ Faulkner (3-5)
1:30 PM on Faulkner Sports Network

#19 Kentucky (5-2) @ #3 Tennessee (7-0)
6 PM on ESPN

MTSU (3-4) @ UTEP (4-4)
8 PM on ESPN+

