Tennessee State

2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 9

By Austin Timberlake
 3 days ago

The college football season returns this weekend. Some teams are coming off a bye week and ready to keep their bowl game hopes alive. Here you can see when and where to watch all of the local teams play.

Saturday, October 25, 2022

ETSU (3-5) @ Wofford (1-6)
2:30 PM on ESPN+

Chattanooga (6-1) @ Furman (6-2)
1 PM on ESPN3

UT Martin (4-3) @ Houston Christian (2-5)
2 PM on ESPN+

TSU (3-4) @ Murray State (0-8)
2 PM on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech (1-6) @ Eastern Illinois (2-5)
2 PM on ESPN+

Cumberland (3-5) @ Faulkner (3-5)
1:30 PM on Faulkner Sports Network

#19 Kentucky (5-2) @ #3 Tennessee (7-0)
6 PM on ESPN

MTSU (3-4) @ UTEP (4-4)
8 PM on ESPN+

