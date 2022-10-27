Burn Ban Lifted for Kingston Springs
The burn ban in Kingston Springs has been lifted. If you plan on doing any outdoor burning, burn permits are required through May 15.
How to Apply for a Burn Permit
Permits from the Division of Forestry are free of charge and may be obtained online for leaf and brush piles.
A free Debris Burn Permit may be applied for single day, individual burn piles through from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT. Online permits can be obtained for leaf and/or brush piles. It is strongly advised to keep piles manageable and add debris over time versus creating too large of a pile. Each pile must be extinguished (no light or flame) by permit expiration.
For large scale broadcast burning applications, call (877) 350-BURN (2876) to request a permit from a Division of Forestry representative. Permits issued by phone can only be obtained during state business hours Monday thru Friday 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Broadcast burning applications include forestry (understory, site prep), agricultural (crop stubble, field clearing), wildlife (habitat, warm season grasses), land clearing (dozer piles, windrows) or other burning.
Learn more and get a burn permit here .
