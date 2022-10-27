ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston Springs, TN

Burn Ban Lifted for Kingston Springs

By Andrea Hinds
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The burn ban in Kingston Springs has been lifted. If you plan on doing any outdoor burning, burn permits are required through May 15.

How to Apply for a Burn Permit

Permits from the Division of Forestry are free of charge and may be obtained online for leaf and brush piles.

A free Debris Burn Permit may be applied for single day, individual burn piles through from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT. Online permits can be obtained for leaf and/or brush piles. It is strongly advised to keep piles manageable and add debris over time versus creating too large of a pile. Each pile must be extinguished (no light or flame) by permit expiration.

For large scale broadcast burning applications, call (877) 350-BURN (2876) to request a permit from a Division of Forestry representative. Permits issued by phone can only be obtained during state business hours Monday thru Friday 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Broadcast burning applications include forestry (understory, site prep), agricultural (crop stubble, field clearing), wildlife (habitat, warm season grasses), land clearing (dozer piles, windrows) or other burning.

Learn more and get a burn permit here .

The post Burn Ban Lifted for Kingston Springs appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

