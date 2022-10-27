Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in east valley
Police have arrested a suspect connected to the east valley stabbing on Wednesday. Officers reported to the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m while investigating a separate case. The victim was found suffering multiple stab wounds and died on scene. 37-year-old Armando Padron was arrested on Thursday,...
news3lv.com
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in August
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was arrested regarding a fatal shooting in the south valley in August. The shooting occurred on August 28 around 11 p.m. near Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square. Officers found a victim at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
news3lv.com
One dead after fatal crash in Enterprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Saturday. Police reported to the two-vehicle accident around 1: 30 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital and was declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The intersection of Rainbow and...
news3lv.com
6-year-old alerts neighbors after mother is shot and killed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was found dead in the southwest valley early Thursday morning after her 6-year-old son alerted a neighbor about a shooting, according to police. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, said Lt. David Valenta with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Las Vegas police detective accused of grabbing girlfriend by neck, ankle
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused a Las Vegas police detective of grabbing her by the neck and ankle during an argument earlier this month, according to an arrest report. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked on Oct. 20 on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, LVMPD had said.
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
news3lv.com
New video shows moments leading up to shooting that killed 22-year-old Nevada soldier
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Almost one year after a 22-year-old Nevada National Guard soldier was killed while attending a Halloween party, police are releasing surveillance video showing the deadly drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred outside a residence near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane back on October 31, 2021. Three...
news3lv.com
Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas. It happened on Friday around noon near North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive. Arriving officers located the crash just south of the intersection. Investigators say a Jeep was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching...
news3lv.com
2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
news3lv.com
Man arrested after allegedly stalking, harassing ex-girlfriend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is behind bars after he aggressively stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend and showed up at her house an hour after a protective order had expired. James Henderson is being charged with one count of aggravated stalking following various incidents involving his...
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
news3lv.com
'An angel was there and helped me': Rancho HS employee speaks out after brutal attack
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rancho High School staff member is still recovering after a brutal attack outside a school building Monday night. After a terrifying incident, he wants to make sure no one experiences the scary attack he did. News 3 asked Edwin Duarte if he thought he...
news3lv.com
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
news3lv.com
Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
news3lv.com
One October officer retires, loses home in Hurricane Ian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When LVMPD K9 officer David Newton responded to Mandalay Bay on October 1st, 2017, his every move was recorded by his body camera. “You guys need to leave; we’ve got a shooter!” you can hear him tell casino guests. For more than an...
news3lv.com
Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flags at Nevada state buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Friday in observance of the funeral for Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the order, which will take effect from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28.
