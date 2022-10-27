ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in east valley

Police have arrested a suspect connected to the east valley stabbing on Wednesday. Officers reported to the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m while investigating a separate case. The victim was found suffering multiple stab wounds and died on scene. 37-year-old Armando Padron was arrested on Thursday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in August

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was arrested regarding a fatal shooting in the south valley in August. The shooting occurred on August 28 around 11 p.m. near Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square. Officers found a victim at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after fatal crash in Enterprise

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Saturday. Police reported to the two-vehicle accident around 1: 30 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital and was declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The intersection of Rainbow and...
ENTERPRISE, NV
news3lv.com

6-year-old alerts neighbors after mother is shot and killed

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was found dead in the southwest valley early Thursday morning after her 6-year-old son alerted a neighbor about a shooting, according to police. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, said Lt. David Valenta with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing man in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in the southwest valley. 53-year-old Donald Phelps was last seen at 7 a.m this morning at the 6200 block of W. Oakey near S. Jones Blvd. He was last seen wearing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after a crash in North Las Vegas. It happened on Friday around noon near North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive. Arriving officers located the crash just south of the intersection. Investigators say a Jeep was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested after allegedly stalking, harassing ex-girlfriend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is behind bars after he aggressively stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend and showed up at her house an hour after a protective order had expired. James Henderson is being charged with one count of aggravated stalking following various incidents involving his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One October officer retires, loses home in Hurricane Ian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When LVMPD K9 officer David Newton responded to Mandalay Bay on October 1st, 2017, his every move was recorded by his body camera. “You guys need to leave; we’ve got a shooter!” you can hear him tell casino guests. For more than an...
LAS VEGAS, NV

