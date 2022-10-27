Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
Assassin’s Creed’s Standalone Multiplayer Game Is Officially in Development — Here’s What We Know
Assassin's Creed's standalone multiplayer experience is now in development. Video game developer Ubisoft recently revealed that development of the Assassin's Creed series' project codename "Invictus" had officially begun, bringing the re-inclusion of multiplayer back to the series ever closer to reality. The last Assassin's Creed game that was released with...
