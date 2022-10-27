Kanye West escorted from Skechers office following 'unannounced' visit

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The athletic shoe company Skechers said Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted from one of its Los Angeles offices after the fallen musician arrived unannounced and was filming without authorization.

In a statement, the company said two of its executives escorted West and others with him from the building following a brief conversation on Wednesday.

"West showed up unannounced and uninvited," it said.

The company added that it was not considering nor had any intention of working with the embattled rapper and fashion designer, who has been thrust into controversy over a series of antisemitic comments he's made in the past few weeks.

West has been losing business partners, sponsors and representation following a series of recent media appearances during which he has espoused antisemitism, including antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories. He also used his online platforms to disseminate similar messages until he was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts by the social media companies earlier this month.

The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization, said West's comments have been embraced by antisemitic extremist groups, including White Lives Matter and the Goyim Defense League, which have used them "to further their own agendas and inspire new propaganda campaigns."

The incident at Skechers occurred a day after Adidas severed its relationship with West, stating it was ending production of his Yeezy-branded products at a cost of some $250 million to its fourth-quarter income.

The ADL was among those who had called on Adidas to drop West after the shoe company had placed its relationship with him under review in response to him having worn a White Lives Matter shirt during a Paris fashion show earlier this month.

After Adidas announced its decision to end its business with West, ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said the action "sends a powerful message that antisemitism and bigotry have no place in society."