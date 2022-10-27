Read full article on original website
Macy’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 17, 2022
Macy’s, Inc. will report its third quarter 2022 sales and earnings results on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company's website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust and MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announce Optional Partial Redemption of Preferred Shares
MFS® High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) and MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU) announced today that each fund will complete an optional partial redemption of its Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares, Series 2051 ("Series 2051 RVMTP Shares") on November 28, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK
(NewMediaWire) - October 28, 2022 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”) common stock (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros.”) common stock (NASDAQ: WBD) pursuant to Discovery’s February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022 of the important November 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Imperial Security, A Leading Calgary Security Company Offers Residential and Commercial Properties in Prime Locations of Canada
Imperial Security is a dependable security services provider in Canada, specializing in providing residential and commercial security solutions. Imperial Security has been a leader in the security sector from its inception, creating specialized technologies to help guards properly carry out their responsibilities. Our professionals frequently develop new tools to increase and improve the services provided by our guards. We recently introduced several new security measures that will enable us to offer enhanced protection for the assets and personnel of our clients. These technologies include a smartphone app that guards may use to report issues quickly and effectively as well as an advanced security system that allows our clients to view the live video feed from their properties in real-time.
Aircraft Seating Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2027
The report on the Aircraft Seating Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The global aircraft seating market size is projected to...
Busan City and Eternal Co. Ltd. come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’
'VEIN-X' is a security solution using finger veins that go beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication. Seoul, South Korea - October 30, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — On the 28th of Oct, a convention was held right after the 'Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022. Both Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Hyung-joon and Eternal Eternal Co.,Ltd CEO, Park Hyung-Joon signed the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) agreement to cooperate in making BUSAN City the world’s strongest secured city leaping beyond a Smart City.
