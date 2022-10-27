Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 9, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on November 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/2:00 p.m. Pacific). This call will be...
Woonsocket Call
Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 17% in early trading on better-than-expected earnings. Management outlined that the company is set to get back on track after a couple of weak quarters, where sales came in far lower than expected. Shopify’s management had previously stated that investment into its product mix was had resulted in lower-than-expected profits. Investments were important to get the company back on track to growth.
Woonsocket Call
Pulsar Chain, the Sustainable PoW Ecosystem, was officially selected to participate at the 2022 Lisbon Web Summit
Don’t miss this year’s most influential web event and reap the rewards Pulsar Chain brings to the table. Do you wish to improve the quality of your work as a miner, developer, trader, or investor? If so, you don’t want to miss this event. One of the most significant tech events in the world, the Web Summit is held yearly in Lisbon and attracts more than 2000 start-ups operating in the tech sector. Over 70k people will be attending the event from the 1st to the 4th of November, and Pulsar Chain was selected from a list of candidates to exhibit our project, which upholds Ethereum’s Proof-of-Work values and enables miners to stay sustainably involved.
Woonsocket Call
The Nansha Plan Encourages the Emergence of a Gateway for High-Level Opening-up in the Greater Bay Area
A few days ago, the State Council issued the Overall Plan for Promoting Comprehensive Cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao by Further Deepening the Opening-up in Nansha District of Guangzhou (hereinafter referred to as the Nansha Plan). In order to provide facilitation measures for the development of Hong Kong and Macao businesses and institutions and jointly build a high-level opening-up gateway to the world in Nansha, Nansha is becoming a hub of rules alignment, which will further promote the opening-up, cooperation, and continuous deepening of rules alignment and mechanism connections among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. Nansha will build a comprehensive service base for Chinese businesses to go global. Simultaneously, it will support Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao to build a joint shipping trade center and a new international economic cooperative platform for the Greater Bay Area to connect with the Belt and Road Initiative. The story of the birth of a gateway for high-level opening-up is being written in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Woonsocket Call
TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CMP
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Busan City and Eternal Co. Ltd. come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’
'VEIN-X' is a security solution using finger veins that go beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication. Seoul, South Korea - October 30, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — On the 28th of Oct, a convention was held right after the 'Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022. Both Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Hyung-joon and Eternal Eternal Co.,Ltd CEO, Park Hyung-Joon signed the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) agreement to cooperate in making BUSAN City the world’s strongest secured city leaping beyond a Smart City.
Woonsocket Call
OSIS by Apotheosis partnering with leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad
With the popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency, various excellent crypto projects are penetrating the industry with huge potential to bring changes in the world and getting the support of crypto establishments. OSIS an ambitious crypto project has partnered with the leading crypto consultancy providing company The Crypto Launchpad. What is...
Woonsocket Call
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Woonsocket Call
Imperial Security, A Leading Calgary Security Company Offers Residential and Commercial Properties in Prime Locations of Canada
Imperial Security is a dependable security services provider in Canada, specializing in providing residential and commercial security solutions. Imperial Security has been a leader in the security sector from its inception, creating specialized technologies to help guards properly carry out their responsibilities. Our professionals frequently develop new tools to increase and improve the services provided by our guards. We recently introduced several new security measures that will enable us to offer enhanced protection for the assets and personnel of our clients. These technologies include a smartphone app that guards may use to report issues quickly and effectively as well as an advanced security system that allows our clients to view the live video feed from their properties in real-time.
Woonsocket Call
PCHS Token (PCHS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PCHS Token (PCHS) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PCHS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Woonsocket Call
Aircraft Seating Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2027
The report on the Aircraft Seating Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The global aircraft seating market size is projected to...
Woonsocket Call
NexerBit also participated in blocking IP access in Russia. ‘Preventing the exploits of war’
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, NexerBit announced on 18th that it would join the international community's sanctions against Russia. These measures are implemented in a way that restricts access to Russian Internet Protocol (IP). According to NexerBit, major spot virtual asset exchanges have taken steps to block trading of...
Woonsocket Call
Canadian Visa Online System to Make the Application Process Easier
Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.
Comments / 0