Austin Chronicle

Short and Sweet: "Don't You Go Nowhere"

Welcome to Short and Sweet, our Q&A series with the people behind shorts films paying at Austin film festivals. This time, it's Bryan Poyser and his latest, musical drama, "Don't You Go Nowhere." The new short from the two-time Independent Spirit Award nominated director of Love & Air Sex and...
Austin Chronicle

Comfortable Carnage at Pallbearer Press

In an old dark house, deep in South Austin, something sinister lurks. Pallbearer Press, local screenprinters and horror design brand, just marked one year since opening their brick-and-mortar storefront, the House of Stuff, and celebrated the occasion this past weekend with beers, bands, and live screenprinting. Pallbearer Press sells all things horror; clothing, toys, and other collectibles, the shop caters to those who love everything scary.
Austin Chronicle

The Sword’s John D. Cronise Discusses Decision to End Influential Metal Band

After almost two decades and six albums, the Sword have laid down their weapons for good. In somber words on social media last Thursday, founder, singer, and guitarist John D. Cronise said: "I find it my duty to inform you that, after much contemplation, I have reached the difficult conclusion that it's time to bring The Sword's long and storied career to a close."
