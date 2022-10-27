Read full article on original website
How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s
It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
If Montana Towns Were Halloween Candy. Read The Hilarious List.
While they might have a lot of similarities like a Stockmans or Mint bar, most Montana cities and towns are as different as the socks you are wearing right now. If they were Halloween candy, what would they be?. We took to Facebook and did a little crowdsourcing to find...
How To Avoid The Winter Blues In Montana
Speaking as somebody who used to only leave the house by force, I know about the winter doldrums. Even if you've already seen a few Treasure State winters already, the chills in the air aren't the only thing plaguing Montanans in the colder months. Long nights, high energy bills, and even the impact of the holidays can leave you feeling a bit blue.
Hey sleepyhead, why are you getting up early on a Montana morning?
If you got up early in the now chilly pre-dawn dark this morning it was likely because you HAD to. Something about bills to pay and kids to feed, usually related to a thing called a job. But as I was dodging joggers this morning on my way to the...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?
This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
So Dumb: The Comic Where Wolverine Visits Montana
Montana might be the best setting for a story. It's beautiful yet potentially trecherous, and it's mysterious enough to the rest of the world that writers have some freedom in how they portray it. Despite that, sometimes Montana is represented accurately, an episode of King of the Hill was so accurate that it may have predicted the future almost 20 years ago. Then there's Yellowstone, which may give viewers the wrong idea about this state. I'm also fascinated by the 1999 buddy action movie Chill Factor, which put zero effort into accuracy, to the point where it was actually filmed in South Carolina and Utah. But Marvel took it to a new level in their 2008 comic X-Force Volume 3 (Part 3).
The “Last Best Place” To Film A Horror Movie In Montana
We posed the question "Where is the best place to film a horror movie in Montana" to our listeners recently and boy did we get some great answers. Montana, "The Last Best Place" and a great place to film a horror movie. We have it all in our state, woods, mountains, isolated cabins, scary lakes, haunted buildings, history, plenty of places to film a horror movie. So here are the best answers and best settings for a horror movie in Montana.
12 of the Dirtiest Jobs in Montana. You’re Gonna’ Want a Shower
The 94-year-old Iranian was in the news this week because he recently passed away. The man hadn't showered for six decades! His friends finally got him to take a bath a couple of months ago, and apparently, the cleanliness was simply too much. That, or the fact that the dirty old dude liked to smoke animal dung out of a pipe. Um, gross.
Montanans and Californians are the Same Part 2: Enlightenment
Last week I wrote an article titled, "Hot Take: Montanans and Californians are the Same," and despite my eloquent and factual points, somehow there are still people who are unconvinced. So if you're one of the very few people who doesn't see that Montanans and Californians are a spitting image of each other, allow me to take you on a spiritual journey that will release you from the cycle of death and rebirth, welcoming you into a new form of consciousness with the knowledge that we are all one.
mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
3 wolves killed in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's 'North Park' pack
Three sub-adult wolves that were legally harvested in Wyoming this month may have belonged to Colorado's "North Park" pack according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW began receiving reports that three black, female, sub-adult wolves were harvested across state lines on October 14. According to CPW Public...
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
msuexponent.com
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Fairfield Sun Times
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
