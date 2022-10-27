Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat Kohli at...
SkySports
Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat
At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell. The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland have belief they can reach semi-finals, says captain Andy Balbirnie
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie insists there is belief within his team that they can build on their victory over England and book a shock appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Balbirnie's side bounced back from being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12s fixture by upsetting England...
SkySports
Wasps' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership suspension confirmed | RFU: 'Encouraging progress re new buyer'
Wasps, who already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed due to going into administration and were temporarily suspended, will now not feature for the remainder of the Premiership campaign. The club were placed into administration early last week and immediately ceased trading. All previously contracted players and staff departed...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England's clash with Australia abandoned in Melbourne to leave Group 1 wide open
England's hopes of returning to winning ways at the T20 World Cup were ruined by rain as their Super 12s clash against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Melbourne. The scheduled toss at 6.30pm local time (8.30am BST) was pushed back due to persistent rain at the...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Greece look to future after historic journey just to play tournament in England ends
On the face of it, Greece’s record from their first Rugby League World Cup appearance of played three, lost three, with a points difference of minus 180 after a 94-4 defeat to hosts England in their last group match, does not exactly look the mark of success. The old...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?
Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
SkySports
Katie Taylor? Claressa Shields? Who is the Greatest Woman of All Time? Taylor happy 'to be involved in the conversation'
Claressa Shields is at the forefront of the debate. Not only has she won two Olympic gold medals, she is a multi-weight professional titlist and three-time undisputed champion. But Ireland's Katie Taylor is another legendary champion. She won the Olympic Games at London 2012 as an amateur, was also an...
SkySports
How Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema conundrum underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge
Both Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema have adapted to the No 10 role, marking positional changes from the last few years. The conundrum of who to play and where - which also stretches past the two forwards - underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge this season. The issue was bought to...
SkySports
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Crysencio Summerville's late goal seals dramatic victory for Jesse Marsch's side
Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four. Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson...
SkySports
Bradford 1-1 Crawley: James Tilley's free-kick keeps Reds unbeaten under interim boss Lewis Young
Crawley maintained their unbeaten run under interim manager Lewis Young with a 1-1 draw at Bradford. Bradford striker Andy Cook should have had his 11th league goal of the season in the third minute but poked wide of the far post after Harry Chapman's long run had set him up.
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell encouraged by Friday practice
Lewis Hamilton said his Mercedes is "feeling better and better", after an encouraging Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix appeared to leave the Brit well positioned to continue his strong recent form. Hamilton was fifth in first practice as Carlos Sainz led a Ferrari one-two ahead of the...
SkySports
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa: Callum Wilson double helps Eddie Howe's side cement top-four place
Aston Villa showed incoming manager Unai Emery the scale of the job on his hands as they were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle at St James' Park. Emery was not in the stands in the north east as Aaron Danks remained in the dugout, with his caretaker spell ending on a sour note despite a bright first half from the visitors.
SkySports
Arsenal Women 3-1 Zurich Women: Gunners continue winning Women's Champions League start
Arsenal continued their perfect start to their Women's Champions League group campaign as they beat Zurich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. After beating Lyon 5-1 in their opening Group C game, they again showed their class thanks to a superb opener from Jordan Nobbs and Lina Hurtig's double. Jonas Eidevall's...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
Comments / 0