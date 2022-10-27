ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide Third Quarter Business Update and Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

By Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago
Woonsocket Call

Pulsar Chain, the Sustainable PoW Ecosystem, was officially selected to participate at the 2022 Lisbon Web Summit

Don’t miss this year’s most influential web event and reap the rewards Pulsar Chain brings to the table. Do you wish to improve the quality of your work as a miner, developer, trader, or investor? If so, you don’t want to miss this event. One of the most significant tech events in the world, the Web Summit is held yearly in Lisbon and attracts more than 2000 start-ups operating in the tech sector. Over 70k people will be attending the event from the 1st to the 4th of November, and Pulsar Chain was selected from a list of candidates to exhibit our project, which upholds Ethereum’s Proof-of-Work values and enables miners to stay sustainably involved.
Woonsocket Call

Macy’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 17, 2022

Macy’s, Inc. will report its third quarter 2022 sales and earnings results on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company's website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.
Woonsocket Call

Dr. Dinah Mourise Announces a Joint Venture with Astra Fertility Group

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Astra Fertility Group and Dr. Dinah Mourise are formalizing the launch of a joint venture fertility clinic in Niagara dedicated to helping individuals from all walks of life achieve their dreams of becoming a parent and bringing a new life into the world.
Woonsocket Call

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK

(NewMediaWire) - October 28, 2022 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”) common stock (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros.”) common stock (NASDAQ: WBD) pursuant to Discovery’s February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022 of the important November 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
Woonsocket Call

Imperial Security, A Leading Calgary Security Company Offers Residential and Commercial Properties in Prime Locations of Canada

Imperial Security is a dependable security services provider in Canada, specializing in providing residential and commercial security solutions. Imperial Security has been a leader in the security sector from its inception, creating specialized technologies to help guards properly carry out their responsibilities. Our professionals frequently develop new tools to increase and improve the services provided by our guards. We recently introduced several new security measures that will enable us to offer enhanced protection for the assets and personnel of our clients. These technologies include a smartphone app that guards may use to report issues quickly and effectively as well as an advanced security system that allows our clients to view the live video feed from their properties in real-time.
Woonsocket Call

AdCombo Gave Affiliates Demo Access to the Platform

(PRLeap.com) Users who registered in AdCombo were previously unable to log in to their accounts without a manager's approval. Although AdCombo managers process requests quickly, the instant access to the account lets the affiliates maintain interest and focus after signing up, since the registration requests may take up to three days to be processed. Finally, when affiliates have their AdCombo accounts approved, it takes a while to get started.
Woonsocket Call

Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3

Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Woonsocket Call

PCHS Token (PCHS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PCHS Token (PCHS) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PCHS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%).  The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany,...
Woonsocket Call

Canadian Visa Online System to Make the Application Process Easier

Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.

