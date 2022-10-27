Read full article on original website
Busan City and Eternal Co. Ltd. come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’
'VEIN-X' is a security solution using finger veins that go beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication. Seoul, South Korea - October 30, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — On the 28th of Oct, a convention was held right after the 'Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022. Both Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Hyung-joon and Eternal Eternal Co.,Ltd CEO, Park Hyung-Joon signed the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) agreement to cooperate in making BUSAN City the world’s strongest secured city leaping beyond a Smart City.
Imperial Security, A Leading Calgary Security Company Offers Residential and Commercial Properties in Prime Locations of Canada
Imperial Security is a dependable security services provider in Canada, specializing in providing residential and commercial security solutions. Imperial Security has been a leader in the security sector from its inception, creating specialized technologies to help guards properly carry out their responsibilities. Our professionals frequently develop new tools to increase and improve the services provided by our guards. We recently introduced several new security measures that will enable us to offer enhanced protection for the assets and personnel of our clients. These technologies include a smartphone app that guards may use to report issues quickly and effectively as well as an advanced security system that allows our clients to view the live video feed from their properties in real-time.
‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%). The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany,...
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Medtronic plc Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 7, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
The Nansha Plan Encourages the Emergence of a Gateway for High-Level Opening-up in the Greater Bay Area
A few days ago, the State Council issued the Overall Plan for Promoting Comprehensive Cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao by Further Deepening the Opening-up in Nansha District of Guangzhou (hereinafter referred to as the Nansha Plan). In order to provide facilitation measures for the development of Hong Kong and Macao businesses and institutions and jointly build a high-level opening-up gateway to the world in Nansha, Nansha is becoming a hub of rules alignment, which will further promote the opening-up, cooperation, and continuous deepening of rules alignment and mechanism connections among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. Nansha will build a comprehensive service base for Chinese businesses to go global. Simultaneously, it will support Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao to build a joint shipping trade center and a new international economic cooperative platform for the Greater Bay Area to connect with the Belt and Road Initiative. The story of the birth of a gateway for high-level opening-up is being written in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 9, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on November 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/2:00 p.m. Pacific). This call will be...
Macy’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 17, 2022
Macy’s, Inc. will report its third quarter 2022 sales and earnings results on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company's website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.
PCHS Token (PCHS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PCHS Token (PCHS) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PCHS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
MFS High Income Municipal Trust and MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announce Optional Partial Redemption of Preferred Shares
MFS® High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) and MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU) announced today that each fund will complete an optional partial redemption of its Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares, Series 2051 ("Series 2051 RVMTP Shares") on November 28, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).
AdCombo Gave Affiliates Demo Access to the Platform
(PRLeap.com) Users who registered in AdCombo were previously unable to log in to their accounts without a manager's approval. Although AdCombo managers process requests quickly, the instant access to the account lets the affiliates maintain interest and focus after signing up, since the registration requests may take up to three days to be processed. Finally, when affiliates have their AdCombo accounts approved, it takes a while to get started.
Aircraft Seating Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2027
The report on the Aircraft Seating Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The global aircraft seating market size is projected to...
Canadian Visa Online System to Make the Application Process Easier
Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.
The Advantages Of Ceramic Coating For Automobiles Are Explained By US Tires and Window Tint
Robbinsville Twp, NJ, 29th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, If car owners are looking for ways to protect their car’s paint and keep it looking shiny and new, then they may want to consider ceramic coating. Ceramic coating is a type of sealant that is applied to the surface of a vehicle. It forms a protective barrier that helps to repel water, dirt, and other contaminants. This can help to keep the car’s paint looking like new for longer.
