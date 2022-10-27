ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Cringe! Harry Hamlin Sparks Controversy After Snapping Pic With Daughter Delilah Belle In Provocative Pose

By OK! Staff
Harry Hamlin found himself in hot water with fans after posing for a series of awkward photos with his daughter Delilah Belle .

The father-daughter pics, taken last month at New York Fashion Week, are still making the rounds on Instagram as social media users drag the Mad Men actor for the seemingly provocative snapshots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gqab_0ioG89qA00
mega

One of the photographs show Harry standing close beside the 24-year-old with his arm wrapped around her waist, but the snap that sparked the most controversy showed the young model facing him as he pulled her closer and pressed his face intimately against her cheek while Delilah looked into the camera.

LISA RINNA'S FORMER 'RHOBH' COSTAR KATHRYN EDWARDS CALLS HER A 'MANIAC DELUSIONAL CHARACTER': 'SHE IS GONE'

"This is not how I pose with my dad," fan account @iliveforbravo captioned the picture that looked more like a couple involved in a romantic entanglement than a father and daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TA1gM_0ioG89qA00
mega

Fans flocked to the comments section to give their own opinions from different variations of "ew" to making references to the incestuous relationships in HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERpgG_0ioG89qA00
mega

"Looks a bit too intimate," one user wrote, while another added, "I knew there was something creepy about him," and a third noted, "MY DAD WOULD NEVER."

LISA RINNA PUTS ON A BRAVE FACE ALONGSIDE HUSBAND HARRY HAMLIN & DAUGHTER AMELIA AT 'THE HOT ZONE' PREMIERE FOLLOWING MOM LOIS' DEATH: PHOTOS

Another follower pointed out that this could have been done as a bizarre publicity stun t. "Can we all agree this photo was taken for no other reason than to pretend to be provocative and only start controversy/discussion/relevance? Ugh!" they wrote.

Harry isn't the only member of the Hamlin family dealing with online haters. His wife, Lisa Rinna , is also being slammed amid her lengthy feud with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kathy Hilton .

The former soap star was booed by the crowd at this year's BravoCon in New York and parted ways with her publicist days later. Rinna reportedly severed their ties to avoid having the same rep as RHOBH alum Denise Richards , who recently criticized her behavior on the show.

"Call me as many names as you want," Rinna seemingly wrote in response in her Instagram story. "The truth is still the truth."

Hope Williams
3d ago

It's a picture of a dad and daughter which looks adorable. People need to get over the BS and move on so sick of people and their opinions

Reply
20
Barkhouse Main
3d ago

This is the dirty hands of the old drunk violent Kathy Hilton she has gone too far! Maybe they should post her pictures of when she got violent or maybe the place where she sent her precious Paris Hilton where she was abused? And her daughter begged her to take her out and she just left her there! I think she was to drunk to remember!!

Reply
3
Victor Etre
3d ago

Guess if you’re a perverse person you see sex In everything!

Reply
17
