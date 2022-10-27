Read full article on original website
‘Fantastic Four’ conspiracy theory suggests John Krasinski was hired just so people wouldn’t want him anymore
Few things sum up the fickle nature of modern fandom better than the casting of John Krasinski as Fantastic Four figurehead Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ever since it was first announced that a reboot for Marvel’s First Family was in the works, The Office...
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Did Marvel just accidentally reveal the MCU’s Mister Fantastic?
Marvel recently delayed the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. The film is now set to premiere on February 14th, 2025 instead of the original November 8th, 2024 date. At the time, we speculated that the lack of a cast for the highly anticipated movie might be one of the reasons Marvel was postponing the release. After all, Marvel has yet to reveal who will play the MCU’s primary Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
MCU’s ‘Blade’ rumored to have found its new director
Blade is back on the production line with rumors the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot has now found a new director for the Mahershala Ali-led film. After the surprise news of Blade losing director Bassam Tariq in Sept. 2022, Marvel were back on the prowl for a director to helm the long-awaited Blade reboot but may have just found their new man. Reports have suggested independent filmmaker Elegance Bratton will join the project as director.
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech
Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s slowly coming to terms with the end of ‘Stranger Things’
It’s been almost four months since Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 aired on Netflix, marking the end to the penultimate season. It wasn’t long before an announcement was made regarding Stranger Things 5, which would come to be known as the final season. When we last left our heroes, Hawkins was being invaded by Vecna, who somehow survived the assault from Steve, Nancy and Robin. While all the characters shared a heartwarming reunion, especially Eleven and Hopper, the Earth had begun to decay in the aftermath of Vecna’s completed ritual. Following four specific deaths, there were four portals to the Upside Down that opened, thus ripping Hawkins apart — literally.
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
‘Rick & Morty’ nailed Elon Musk’s motivation to buy Twitter years before it became a reality
Sure, The Simpsons is the gold standard when it comes to animated series that predict the future, but that doesn’t mean their the only prognosticating cartoon on the block. Rick & Morty has been giving us disturbing views of our yet-to-happen dystopian nightmare for a while now, and today’s big news about Twitter and Elon Musk shows that they absolutely revealed the shape of things to come.
Hope remains that an absent ‘Ant-Man’ icon will surprise everyone by showing up after all
As a Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel that both ignites Phase Five and serves as the official first step towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is packed to bursting point with returning favorites, new faces, and no doubt a surprise guest or two. Franchise stalwarts Paul Rudd,...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ fans can’t deal with these hilarious Aemond memes as George R.R. Martin reveals why he’ll never play ‘Elden Ring’
House of the Dragon fans have a long wait ahead of them until the second season comes along, so naturally, they’re filling that excruciating void with the one thing internet was made for, and that’s dank memes. As we go over the prequel show’s amazing debut season and...
Varada Sethu may have broken a big part of Star Wars history while filming ‘Andor’
With two-thirds of Andor’s run done and dusted, Cinta Kaz actor Varada Sethu participated in a Q&A for Twitter TV, in which she revealed that she may or may not have dropped and broken Han Solo’s gun, an important and iconic Star Wars prop. Sethu prefaced that she’s...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Les Misérables’ screen test was somehow less successful than ‘Cats’
Appearing in 2012’s Les Misérables wouldn’t have necessarily pumped up Taylor Swift‘s reputation in musicals, especially if it was going to be followed up by the disastrous and nightmarish Cats anyway, so her not bagging the role of Cosette or Eponine probably worked out for the best.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer speaks out on the Doctor Doom rumors that won’t go away
Even if you’ve been carefully avoiding any and all potential spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of its release in less than two weeks, you’ll no doubt be fully aware that the rumor mill has been churning incessantly about the potential debut of a certain Latverian dictator.
Christian Bale teams up with Edgar Allan Poe to solve a murder in ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ trailer
It may be the era of superheroes as far the world of feature film goes, but we’d be remiss to discount the popularity of murder mystery movies nowadays as well; it’s hard to say if Rian Johnson, who perhaps achieved this era’s peak of the subgenre with 2019’s Knives Out, is responsible for all the attempts that have come since then, but since those attempts include the likes of See How They Run, Amsterdam, and Where the Crawdads Sing, it’s something we wouldn’t be thanking him for any time soon.
A trigger-happy sci-fi classic that turned unknowns into icons cements its legacy on streaming
All the way back in the fall of 1984, nobody paid much attention to an upcoming sci-fi thriller hailing from the guy who directed Piranha II: The Spawning, which starred a bodybuilder with limited acting ability in the title role, along with a leading lady arguably best known for appearing in Children of the Corn earlier that same year, but that all changed when The Terminator was unleashed.
