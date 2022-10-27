ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive

Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Did Marvel just accidentally reveal the MCU’s Mister Fantastic?

Marvel recently delayed the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. The film is now set to premiere on February 14th, 2025 instead of the original November 8th, 2024 date. At the time, we speculated that the lack of a cast for the highly anticipated movie might be one of the reasons Marvel was postponing the release. After all, Marvel has yet to reveal who will play the MCU’s primary Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is

David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
MCU’s ‘Blade’ rumored to have found its new director

Blade is back on the production line with rumors the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot has now found a new director for the Mahershala Ali-led film. After the surprise news of Blade losing director Bassam Tariq in Sept. 2022, Marvel were back on the prowl for a director to helm the long-awaited Blade reboot but may have just found their new man. Reports have suggested independent filmmaker Elegance Bratton will join the project as director.
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech

Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s slowly coming to terms with the end of ‘Stranger Things’

It’s been almost four months since Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 aired on Netflix, marking the end to the penultimate season. It wasn’t long before an announcement was made regarding Stranger Things 5, which would come to be known as the final season. When we last left our heroes, Hawkins was being invaded by Vecna, who somehow survived the assault from Steve, Nancy and Robin. While all the characters shared a heartwarming reunion, especially Eleven and Hopper, the Earth had begun to decay in the aftermath of Vecna’s completed ritual. Following four specific deaths, there were four portals to the Upside Down that opened, thus ripping Hawkins apart — literally.
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated

If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
‘Rick & Morty’ nailed Elon Musk’s motivation to buy Twitter years before it became a reality

Sure, The Simpsons is the gold standard when it comes to animated series that predict the future, but that doesn’t mean their the only prognosticating cartoon on the block. Rick & Morty has been giving us disturbing views of our yet-to-happen dystopian nightmare for a while now, and today’s big news about Twitter and Elon Musk shows that they absolutely revealed the shape of things to come.
Christian Bale teams up with Edgar Allan Poe to solve a murder in ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ trailer

It may be the era of superheroes as far the world of feature film goes, but we’d be remiss to discount the popularity of murder mystery movies nowadays as well; it’s hard to say if Rian Johnson, who perhaps achieved this era’s peak of the subgenre with 2019’s Knives Out, is responsible for all the attempts that have come since then, but since those attempts include the likes of See How They Run, Amsterdam, and Where the Crawdads Sing, it’s something we wouldn’t be thanking him for any time soon.
A trigger-happy sci-fi classic that turned unknowns into icons cements its legacy on streaming

All the way back in the fall of 1984, nobody paid much attention to an upcoming sci-fi thriller hailing from the guy who directed Piranha II: The Spawning, which starred a bodybuilder with limited acting ability in the title role, along with a leading lady arguably best known for appearing in Children of the Corn earlier that same year, but that all changed when The Terminator was unleashed.

