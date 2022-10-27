Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-30 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daphne, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Bay Minette, Foley, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Clay City, Marlow, Belforest, River Park, Montrose and Rosinton.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Astor remains in Moderate Flood Stage and will crest around 3.8 feet today due to recent north to northeast winds. River levels should resume a slow decline early this week while staying in Moderate Flood Stage. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.8 feet today before continuing to decline through the rest of the period. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Sun 9 am 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through next week while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to very slowly decline during the period. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.2 Sun 8 am 7.2 7.1 7.1 7.0 7.0
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations, and create pockets of blowing dust. A few power outages are possible.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 12:36 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/01 PM 7.4 1.6 1.1 N/A Minor 31/01 AM 5.9 0.1 0.8 N/A None 31/02 PM 6.9 1.1 0.7 N/A None 01/02 AM 5.5 -0.3 0.4 N/A None 01/03 PM 6.5 0.7 0.4 N/A None 02/03 AM 5.6 -0.2 0.4 N/A None
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages possible.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 520AM and 630PM.
Tornado Watch issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wayne TORNADO WATCH 559 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN MOBILE WASHINGTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRENT, CHATOM, DAPHNE, ENSLEY, FERRY PASS, GULF SHORES, MILLRY, MOBILE, MYRTLE GROVE, PENSACOLA, PRICHARD, SARALAND, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WAYNESBORO.
Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles south of Point Clear, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Point Clear around 855 PM CDT. Fairhope around 905 PM CDT. Daphne around 915 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 00:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-30 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers continue across the Haines area. A wind shift to the south is expected during the day Sunday which will cause warming and a change to mainly rain.
Frost Advisory issued for Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kent FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Kent MD. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of through 1100 PM CDT At 1037 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Fort Morgan, or 7 miles southeast of Dauphin Island, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and funnel cloud. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The environment is favorable for tornadoes and one could form with little or no advanced warning. Locations impacted include Fort Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near State Line, or 14 miles west of Chatom, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Millry and Buckatunna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Rockland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
