ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 4

Guest
3d ago

Again with this BS, Christian?? Move back to CA already and stop trying to convince Montanans that we’re like you people!!

Reply
8
Related
Newstalk KGVO

How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s

It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana

Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?

This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
BELGRADE, MT
News Talk KIT

The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon

Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
OREGON STATE
96.3 The Blaze

5 Trends Montana Should Buck

Montana has this wild energy that makes it a timeless classic. The archetype of the rugged Montanan never goes out of style, and though this state does move with the times, we maintain our essence which is resistant to change. This quality has saved us from humilation countless times. Montanans should be proud that they never started riding Segways around, for example. Can you believe that people actually allowed themselves to be seen standing on those things? How embarrassing.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Hunting Numbers Up Thanks to Cooler Weather in Western Montana

Hunters are hoping the cool weather continues to boost their success during the second weekend of the General season, after a good opening last week. Dry weather through much of September and October had limited the harvest for early-season specialty hunts, with many hunters seeing little if any game in the near-record warmth of the past few weeks.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy