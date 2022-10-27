Read full article on original website
voguebusiness.com
Meet fashion's Gen Z meme lords using satire to stand out
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In August, model and TV personality Kendall Jenner posted a photo from a rodeo in Wyoming, in which she wore a tank top emblazoned with the phrase “J’adore cowboys,” in a nod to the iconic 90s “J’adore Dior” vest. Within a matter of days, the post had over six million likes. Fashion editors traced the top to a small brand called Cowboys of Habit, launched by 24-year-old graduate Han Waite from her parents’ dining room table in the British town of Bishop Auckland. It quickly sold out.
theindustry.fashion
Rita Ora launches sustainable activewear brand
Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has announced the launch of her activewear brand, Humans Being. The brand is described as bringing "fashion-forward thinkers sustainable and stylish activewear". Founded by Ora, who also takes on the role of Chief Creative Officer, the products are designed for people with hybrid lifestyles, equipping customers with...
Akon Preps Partnership With TikTok, Afrobeat’s Movement And The Rebirth Of Konvict Muzik
Being the leader of a pack is a distinction that’s admirable in theory. However, the terrain traversed can often conclude in becoming the hunted and the inevitability of extinction. In 2004, the prospects of global superstar Akon not only surviving, but thriving as one of the first African artists from the Hip-Hop community to gain mainstream appeal was a longshot at best. Instead of being preyed upon, the singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur has spent the better part of his career prowling for other talents to help put on the map, playing a guiding hand in molding the careers of...
Refinery29
This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”
Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Future of Automation Requires Visual Media Management Now
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announced today a major release of media management capabilities to make using the platform more powerful and intuitive for enterprise, public safety and government organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005067/en/ Having a centralized home for all visual media assets captured by CCTV, field workers using smart phones and drones prepares organizations for the inevitable adoption of automating visual data insights even if automation is not on your agenda - yet. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
getnews.info
Scrubber System Market to Reach $6.7 billion by 2027 Across the Globe
“Browse 170 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 235 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Scrubber System Market – Global Forecast to 2027″”. The global scrubber system market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, from 2022 to 2027.
