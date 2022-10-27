Read full article on original website
Powerball Jackpot Soars to Second Largest Winnings in History
The next Powerball jackpot drawing is all treats, no tricks, as the winning pool soars to the second largest ever recorded. The jackpot continued to grow after there were no reported winners during Saturday's drawing of white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the red Powerball 23. The next...
Powerball hits $1 billion before Halloween night drawing
Halloween night could bring more than just candy as nobody matched the numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, meaning Monday’s jackpot will be for $1 billion, according to Powerball.com.
