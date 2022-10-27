Read full article on original website
Candy Club launches a risk-free universal token demand uplift solution at Token2049
Token2049 Singapore saw the global launch of Candy Club, the world’s first crypto social casino club. As the crypto industry struggles to find traction out of the bear market, Candy Club President Calvin Ng took center stage in Singapore to present a unique and utility-driven solution that will enable all Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain & Tron token projects to thrive this winter.
74% of institutional investors intend to purchase digital assets, details inside
Even though Bitcoin is currently trading at a little over $20,000, 70% less than its all-time high of $69,044, institutions continue to remain bullish. 58% of institutional investors were invested in cryptocurrency and other digital assets in the first half of 2022, 6% more than the last year. The above...
Axie Infinity forms a bullish flag; sellers can benefit at this level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS saw some developments in the futures market which indicated speculators had a more bearish stance. The crypto markets saw a sharp bullish move over the past two days....
SBF vs. Eric Voorhees: Is regulation the future of the DeFi space
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was in the news again and the CEO may have caused some ripples in the crypto community for his alleged views and thoughts. The FTX CEO appeared on a podcast hosted by Bankless on 28 October. His participation was largely associated with the regulatory policy shared by him on 19 October.
Solana [SOL]: A detailed analysis of how the chain fared in Q3
House to over 350 decentralized applications (dApps), a new report from Messari revealed that leading open-source blockchain Solana [SOL] saw growth and some corresponding declines in Q3. Titled “State of Solana Q3 2022,” Messari found that the bearishness that marked Q3 “highlighted the network’s fundamental user base and ability to...
Norway embraces the metaverse with tax office in Decentraland
Norway has forayed into the metaverse with the announcement of a tax office in Ethereum-based Decentraland. The country’s tax agency, Skatteetaten, along with its central register the Brønnøysund, revealed their metaverse ambitions at the Nokios Seminar 2022. Both government agencies are set to partner with the big four accounting firm Ernst and Young (EY) to establish the virtual office.
Terra (LUNA) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What’s in store for LUNA holders?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Terraform Labs created the Terra USD stablecoin and the Luna coin, both of which were released in 2019. The TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin was linked to LUNC to ensure price stability.
BAYC and MAYC register a surge in trading volume, thanks to…
BAYC and MAYC, top-performing NFTs built by Yuga Labs, faced difficulties over the past few months due to the ongoing bear market. However, with the growth of ETH’s prices in the past week, BAYC and MAYC have also moved northwards. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for APE for 2022-2023...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET can be a long-term bet only if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VET, the native token of the popular enterprise layer-1 blockchain, VeChain registered an impressive growth of 7.2% in the past 24 hours of press time. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that the crypto was trading at $0.02376, at the time of writing with a market capitalization of 1.6 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $61.8 million.
How a new update might just save Polygon’s declining dApp activity
Polygon’s MATIC is now ranked 11th in terms of market cap, with the altcoin having garnered a lot of interest due to its increasing number of collaborations. Despite its growing number of partnerships, however, interest in Polygon’s dApps has remained flat. And yet, Polygon’s new partnership with Axelar Network may turn the tide in Polygon’s favor.
What Binance’s latest update might mean for TRX investors
A major update came in for Tron (TRX) recently as Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto-exchanges, announced that it would support TRX staking on its platform from 27 October. Thanks to this update, users can not only stake, but also earn up to 6.1% annual percentage yield at launch.
Ripple reports XRP holdings below 50% for the first time
San Francisco-based fintech firm Ripple’s XRP holdings have dropped below 50% in the second quarter of 2022. It is for the first time in Ripple’s history that it doesn’t own even half of the XRP coins in circulation. The exchange has been quick to present this finding...
Ethereum Classic: Forecasting ETC’s potential to revive from this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] exhibited its reversal tendencies from its 200 EMA. The altcoin marked a slight uptrend in its funding rates over the last few days. After a relatively...
