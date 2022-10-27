Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
Tom Brady's dad shows support for his son as struggling Bucs take on Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received support from at least one family member on Thursday night as the team played the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
Bucs' Tom Brady sets odd all-time NFL record vs Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set a new NFL record against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, but it's not one to boast about.
PHOTOS: Bucs’ fans show out at Raymond James Stadium for Thursday Night Football
RAISE THE FLAGS! Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans took to Raymond James Stadium to show their spirit ahead of Thursday night's primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore
As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
NFL trade deadline: Bills reached out to Saints about RB Alvin Kamara (report)
The Buffalo Bills continue to be linked to running backs as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Buffalo was first linked to Christian McCaffrey who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Now, the Bills are being linked to another elite back in the NFC. According to Jay Glazer of Fox sports, the Bills called the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. Glazer noted that the Bills’ initial offer was rejected. That doesn’t mean however that the bills won’t make another offer before Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
With division games in the NFL never failing to be entertaining, the Tennessee Titans will suit up for action as they take on the Houston Texans in what should be a battle to the finish. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Titans-Texans prediction and pick will be revealed.
DraftKings promo code and bonus secures $200 for Packers vs. Bills
UNC football moves inside the top 20 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
North Carolina’s win over Pitt at home on Saturday night was a statement for Mack Brown and his Tar Heels. Not only did it move them to 7-1 overall but the Tar Heels are now 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and have a tight grip on the coastal division. And less than 24 hours later, the Tar Heels find themselves moving up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as well. The Tar Heels are up six spots from No. 21 overall to No. 15 in the poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. They are among the biggest movers...
Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros World Series Game 1: Time, TV, live stream, how to watch
The 2022 MLB World Series begins as the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies square off at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 on Friday, October 28 (10/28/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Game 1 will be broadcast nationwide on local FOX channels and FOX Deportes (Spanish language), and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Bills vs. Packers preview and our writers’ picks: Struggling Aaron Rodgers faces NFL’s no. 1 defense
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Von Miller refuses to buy into the hype that’s been built around his Buffalo Bills. The Bills, who are the heavy Super Bowl favorite after getting out to a 5-1 start this season, hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers a few back as a double digit favorite. Miller scoffed when he heard rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was trying to hype up his teammates by playing the underdog card.
'Boom!' Ravens' Lamar Jackson is 'a home run just waiting to happen'
TAMPA, Fla. -- On Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens headed to the locker room at halftime without a touchdown and without their top two targets in the passing game. But they did have quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Lamar is truly a home run just waiting to happen. You never know when...
Ravens kicker roasts Russell Wilson after win
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football to send Bucs quarterback Tom Brady to the worst start of his career at 3-5. The Ravens were understandably in a good mood following the second win in as many weeks and one that catapulted them to the top of the AFC North standings.
Nate Burleson says Tom Brady should’ve retired
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss on Thursday to the Baltimore Ravens, there are whispers around the league that maybe Tom Brady should have stayed retired. Brady and the Bucs are now 3-5 on the season after starting the year undefeated. They have struggled not only offensively but also defensively, which was supposed to be a strong hold on this team.
