ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore

As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
TAMPA, FL
Syracuse.com

NFL trade deadline: Bills reached out to Saints about RB Alvin Kamara (report)

The Buffalo Bills continue to be linked to running backs as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Buffalo was first linked to Christian McCaffrey who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Now, the Bills are being linked to another elite back in the NFC. According to Jay Glazer of Fox sports, the Bills called the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. Glazer noted that the Bills’ initial offer was rejected. That doesn’t mean however that the bills won’t make another offer before Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

DraftKings promo code and bonus secures $200 for Packers vs. Bills

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With plenty of top matchups to wager on in the NFL in week 8, DraftKings has the perfect promotion to take advantage of the action. You can click here to sign up today with no promo code required.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football moves inside the top 20 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

North Carolina’s win over Pitt at home on Saturday night was a statement for Mack Brown and his Tar Heels. Not only did it move them to 7-1 overall but the Tar Heels are now 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and have a tight grip on the coastal division. And less than 24 hours later, the Tar Heels find themselves moving up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as well. The Tar Heels are up six spots from No. 21 overall to No. 15 in the poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. They are among the biggest movers...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Syracuse.com

Bills vs. Packers preview and our writers’ picks: Struggling Aaron Rodgers faces NFL’s no. 1 defense

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Von Miller refuses to buy into the hype that’s been built around his Buffalo Bills. The Bills, who are the heavy Super Bowl favorite after getting out to a 5-1 start this season, hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers a few back as a double digit favorite. Miller scoffed when he heard rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was trying to hype up his teammates by playing the underdog card.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Ravens kicker roasts Russell Wilson after win

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football to send Bucs quarterback Tom Brady to the worst start of his career at 3-5. The Ravens were understandably in a good mood following the second win in as many weeks and one that catapulted them to the top of the AFC North standings.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Nate Burleson says Tom Brady should’ve retired

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss on Thursday to the Baltimore Ravens, there are whispers around the league that maybe Tom Brady should have stayed retired. Brady and the Bucs are now 3-5 on the season after starting the year undefeated. They have struggled not only offensively but also defensively, which was supposed to be a strong hold on this team.
TAMPA, FL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy