North Carolina’s win over Pitt at home on Saturday night was a statement for Mack Brown and his Tar Heels. Not only did it move them to 7-1 overall but the Tar Heels are now 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and have a tight grip on the coastal division. And less than 24 hours later, the Tar Heels find themselves moving up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as well. The Tar Heels are up six spots from No. 21 overall to No. 15 in the poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. They are among the biggest movers...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO