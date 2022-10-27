Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."
Stephen A. Smith tells Jeanie Buss to trade LeBron James after ugly start.
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
Tyronn Lue hilariously reveals the time he stole over $3,000 from his own team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kendrick Perkins says Russell Westbrook will not handle coming off the bench well.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Has Officially Been Moved To The Bench In Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to make a few changes amidst their 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, one of which is moving nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the bench.
LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."
LeBron James took to Instagram to send a big message amid Lakers' bad moment.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable
Russell Westbrook continues to be questionable for the Lakers while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also in risk of missing their next game.
Mavs become No. 2 out of 9,977 to pull off epic choke job vs. Thunder
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have the game in hand as they held a huge lead over the Oklahoma City thunder with just over four minutes to go. A Christian Wood midrange jumper put the Mavs up 97-81 at the 4:14 mark, but it went all downhill from there as the Thunder closed with an 18-2 run the rest of the way to beat the odds and come away with the victory. Runs happen in basketball all the time, but this particular result isn’t your ordinary bad beat for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook
Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to poor starts this season. Just one combined win between the two teams, the Lakers are 0-4, while the Nets are just 1-4. While it is still early, these are two teams whose timelines suggest they should be competing for a championship. Led by superstars in Kevin Durant and LeBron James, that is the level of play each side expects, and so far it has not been there.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0