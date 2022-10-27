Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have the game in hand as they held a huge lead over the Oklahoma City thunder with just over four minutes to go. A Christian Wood midrange jumper put the Mavs up 97-81 at the 4:14 mark, but it went all downhill from there as the Thunder closed with an 18-2 run the rest of the way to beat the odds and come away with the victory. Runs happen in basketball all the time, but this particular result isn’t your ordinary bad beat for Dallas.

