LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
‘I think this is a direct message to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office’: Kendrick Perkins on LeBron’s cryptic post
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-4 in the 2022-23 season after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Los Angeles didn’t have guard Russell Westbrook in the matchup, but the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled once again in the loss. So far this...
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
Tyronn Lue hilariously reveals the time he stole over $3,000 from his own team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Complex
LeBron James Announces He’s No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
LeBron James is parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys. James made the announcement while speaking with Maverick Carter on Instagram Live on Thursday, claiming Cowboys owner Jerry Jones requiring that his team’s players stand for the national anthem four years ago was the last straw. LeBron confirmed he’s “all...
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."
LeBron James took to Instagram to send a big message amid Lakers' bad moment.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"
Vince Carter blasts Anthony Davis for disappointing performance.
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
Nikola Jokic has big praise for Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic
George Karl says the Denver Nuggets should trade for LeBron James.
Mavs become No. 2 out of 9,977 to pull off epic choke job vs. Thunder
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have the game in hand as they held a huge lead over the Oklahoma City thunder with just over four minutes to go. A Christian Wood midrange jumper put the Mavs up 97-81 at the 4:14 mark, but it went all downhill from there as the Thunder closed with an 18-2 run the rest of the way to beat the odds and come away with the victory. Runs happen in basketball all the time, but this particular result isn’t your ordinary bad beat for Dallas.
FOX Sports
LeBron James makes cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers' 0-4 start
All is not well with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are off to an 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It marks the worst start for a LeBron James team since the 2003-04 season, James' rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are especially devoid of shooting, with an overall field goal percentage of just 41.6, second-worst in the NBA. Their 22.3 three-point percentage is the worst in the entire league.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is the Real NBA GOAT —Just Ask Former Lakers Teammates James Worthy and Byron Scott
Former LA Lakers stars James Worthy and Byron Scott agree that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the best basketball player ever. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is the Real NBA GOAT —Just Ask Former Lakers Teammates James Worthy and Byron Scott appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable
Russell Westbrook continues to be questionable for the Lakers while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also in risk of missing their next game.
