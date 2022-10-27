ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
ClutchPoints

‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out

The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Complex

LeBron James Announces He’s No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

LeBron James is parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys. James made the announcement while speaking with Maverick Carter on Instagram Live on Thursday, claiming Cowboys owner Jerry Jones requiring that his team’s players stand for the national anthem four years ago was the last straw. LeBron confirmed he’s “all...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series

One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Mavs become No. 2 out of 9,977 to pull off epic choke job vs. Thunder

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have the game in hand as they held a huge lead over the Oklahoma City thunder with just over four minutes to go. A Christian Wood midrange jumper put the Mavs up 97-81 at the 4:14 mark, but it went all downhill from there as the Thunder closed with an 18-2 run the rest of the way to beat the odds and come away with the victory. Runs happen in basketball all the time, but this particular result isn’t your ordinary bad beat for Dallas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

LeBron James makes cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers' 0-4 start

All is not well with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are off to an 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It marks the worst start for a LeBron James team since the 2003-04 season, James' rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are especially devoid of shooting, with an overall field goal percentage of just 41.6, second-worst in the NBA. Their 22.3 three-point percentage is the worst in the entire league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

