Robersonville delays action on stage site

A recent report on a local television station had some citizens in Robersonville in an uproar over a community stage that is to be built for the town.

A television reporter spoke with Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown about the $20,000 project, for a stage the town had been granted by T-Mobile over a year ago.

Townspeople and councilmen were upset because Mayor Brown mentioned the stage would be built at 300 Academy Street, which council members say was never agreed upon.

At Robersonville’s town meeting last week, Councilman David Jenkins told the town council, mayor and attendees of the meeting that he was “concerned and disappointed” that the town of Robersonville was in the news.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “I was at a visitation and was bombarded by people asking, ‘What has the town done now?’ I had no clue what was going on.”

He told the town council he felt they should be informed any time the media are present in the town.

“I think anytime reporters are here, we [town council] need to know. One, that they are here and [two], what they are here for. I can’t defend, I can’t support and I can’t explain what I don’t know,” Jenkins continued. “My response was real simple – “I guess we’ll just have to watch the news and find out.”

He said he was concerned after he saw the television report.

“I heard what sounded like we had already decided where to put the community stage. Maybe that happened before I got on the board. I know it hasn’t happened since I’ve been here,” he added.

“I have concerns. The ballpark [on Academy] may be a good spot, but we can’t just sit it down in one spot until we do other things. I’m concerned about vandalism and other things going on out there. There is a lot we need to consider if that is where [the stage] is going to go,” he said.

“I’m just disappointed that myself, and maybe the other board members didn’t know [the television station] was here and I really don’t think they were sitting around at lunch saying, ‘Hey let’s go to Robersonville. I’m sure they have something going on.’ I think folks knew. All I wanted was an e-mail – [stating the TV station] is here – and ‘this what we are looking at, this is what we are going to say,’ type thing. I can’t support or defend the town if I don’t know what is going on,” Jenkins concluded.

Councilwoman Debra Hines Armstrong was also upset.

She agreed with Jenkins, “I came in and I saw this [report] and it says, ‘That is why the town decided to pick another location for the stage, which is on 300 West Academy Street.’ I went back through my notes – we have not touched the subject. It has not been brought before us. I am saying, now, we can’t make decisions without the board. The board has to be a part of any decisions that is made for the town. And when the news comes to town, we should be notified,” she said and directed her comment to Interim Town Manager Chris Roberson, “or somebody within this house. We should be notified.”

Hines Armstrong stated, “Tonight, I am going to move, whatever has been put out there be pulled back in because that is not a decision we made. I don’t think it is fair that [the stage] should go on 300 Academy Street. I think we should look for another area. I’m not for that area. I don’t know how everybody else feels,” she added.

“It’s not a good area. But I will go with what the board decides. I can tell you I’m not for it. I’m not for it,” she repeated.

“I agree,” said Councilman Glen Cowan.

Jenkins said, “At the very least, we need to look for and explore potential other areas. That [place] might end up being the best place.”

Interim Manager Roberson said he would make the council aware when he knew [reporters] were coming to town.

“I’m hoping they won’t be coming too often. Nine times out of 10 when they come, it’s not good news. But sometimes it is, and sometimes it is for information purposes. I will make sure that if in the future [I will notify you] they are expecting to get coverage on various matters,” Roberson said.

Roberson stated through preliminary discussions of where the stage would be built, “it was left that [would be on Academy]. That does not mean it has to go there. Maybe we did shoot guns a little bit too fast, for that I apologize.”

He emphasized the need for a decision to be made right away.

“Now is the time to decide on that stage. If I am not mistaken, we have already received one extension of the stage by T-Mobile. I don’t know if we delay it much longer if it will jeopardize the grant funds, or not,” he added. “This stage was one that was applied for through the Chamber of Commerce. Ultimately the Chamber of Commerce is the deciding factor of where that stage is going to go.”

Jenkins interjected, “I don’t think they do — without property.”

“I understand that,” added Roberson. “Town property aside — that stage went to them – not the town. So there has to be some kind of agreement between the town and the Chamber of Commerce as to where you want to put that stage.”

It was originally thought the stage would be built at the corner of Railroad and Main Street, where Music on the Corner and the Tree Lighting ceremony have traditionally been held. But in the process, the town discovered they did not own that property. In addition to that, the buildings on the property were condemned because of instability.

Robersonville Town Attorney Jim Batchelor asked Roberson if there was a timetable of when the buildings were going to be torn down and who was going to tear them down.

“The building inspector is handling that process,” said Roberson. “The demolition of buildings is not a fast process. The last time I talked to Building Inspector Jody [Griffin], he did not give me a definitive time. There are a ton of notices that must be done, asbestos inspections, finding a contractor, clean up afterwards, things of that nature. So no, we don’t have an idea of when that building is going to come down,” he added.

Mayor Brown explained that because the Chamber of Commerce acquired the grant on behalf of the town, and because the town was in financial distress, the Chamber was in control of the money and where the stage goes.

“All we did was send a letter of support,” she said. “[The Chamber] did not know we did not own that property [at Railroad and Main]. They figured since Music on the Corner was there all these years, we owned the land. That is how it started to get a little messy here. Just to be clear, we would like to put it on town-owned property if we can.”

“Is that the only place that you have looked at, 300 West Academy Street?” asked Councilman Cowan.

Mayor Brown said there had been three locations discussed because they were town-owned property.

“But the stage doesn’t have to go on one of those three lots,” she added.

Mayor Brown said the Chamber of Commerce planned to seek out other avenues of support if the town needed additional money for the project.

“Because they are in control right now of the stage and the $20,000 went to the chamber — not the town they were going to seek the grants and other opportunities [for money] if needed,” Mayor Brown added. “There was not going to be anything required from the town except putting it somewhere.”

Some of the concerns council members had included lighting.

Brown said the plans were for it to be like the stage in Williamston (that provides lighting).

Jenkins argued there are streetlights downtown Williamston.

“And that’s expensive,” he said.

Through Zoom, Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Harned clarified, “Part of the vision for the stage was for growth for the town. Looking at it long-term, it is a permanent structure, with a foundation and with electrical, so the idea would be something that could host a community event, where people could safely attend and be able to walk to and from there and there would also need to be ample parking.

“We are looking for a place that would be in the best interest of the town and looking to the future. We know we want to improve certain park areas and public areas, in the town of Robersonville,” she added.

“The stage in Williamston has been actively supporting live music venues and open-air markets for a little over a year now. That was also acquired through a grant. After construction, there were other fundraising efforts and things that brought additional money and continues to bring money [in] with memorial picnic tables, memorial benches, a community garden and other areas and ways it funds itself. We also have the help of other agencies that support and sponsor the space,” she continued.

Harned continued, “The idea was also to have public Wi-Fi so students and families could have a safe place to go and study and have access to Wi-Fi which is a necessity in our area and sometimes has limited access for our residents. We had a plan to take care of all the expenses up to three years out, to see what condition the financial situation was going to be for the town of Robersonville. We still wanted to offer this space and offer something positive for the community that would be able to eventually fund itself”.

Harned deferred that the location decision was up to the town.

“The recommendation was that it be a property that was owned by the town and not a private individual,” she added.

Roberson asked Harned, “I understand this grant has already received one extension. How much time does the town have to [choose] a location the board can agree on?”

“The grant life cycle is 12 months,” answered Harned. “We were awarded the grant for the town in September of last year. We didn’t get the funds until April, so they extended [the deadline] to April of next year. T-Mobile is not being too restrictive because they understand what caused the delay in beginning construction – if we are able to get the project started by April of next year.

“They are definitely willing to work with us. They don’t want to take back money they gave to our town. They saw it as such a positive benefit to the community,” she said.

Roberson told the council, “You heard from Rebecca that we need to turn shovels by April of 2023. Sometime in the next month or so, the board, the mayor and the Improvement Committee will need to come to agreement of where you want the location to be. The big issue is where does the board want to put it?”

Councilwoman Hines Armstrong said, “I think we should table this until we look around town a little bit since we do have until April and see what we can find as far as town-owned [property] to make sure we put the stage in the best place — where it can be used for be for the safety of the town as well. Because if you just put it out anywhere it’s going to get vandalized and everything else if it’s not under lock and key.”

Cowan agreed with her.

“I move we table the situation about the stage until we all have a chance to look around within the neighborhood and what else there is and find a better place for it,” she said.

Councilman Cowan seconded it.