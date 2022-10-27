Robersonville divided about community stage

A project to “build up the community” in Robersonville is dividing the town, at a time when they should be rallying together.

The town is embroiled over the decision of where a $20,000 community stage will be built.

They were gifted the community stage a year ago, after a grant was submitted on their behalf by the Martin County Chamber of Commerce.

Robersonville was one out of a handful of towns selected across America to be given a $20,000 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile in October of 2021. At the time, Chase Conner, who is now Director of Martin County Travel and Tourism said the stage would build up the community.

Fast forward one year.

The stage has still not been built and some town members feel it should be up to them to decide where it should go. Others feel it should be up to the town council to decide.

The bottom line is — it is really up to the Martin County Chamber of Commerce to decide where the stage will go — because the money for the stage was given by T-Mobile to the Chamber, not the town board, nor members of the town, said Interim Town Manager Chris Roberson.

“It has become a bitter-sweet thing,” Mayor Tina Brown said.

The stage would be similar to the Main Street Community Stage that was built for the town of Williamston with AARPA funds.

Several factors have caused a delay in the building stage, including the fact that the Local Government Commission has overseen the town’s finances for over two years.

The LGC had to approve if Robersonville was to receive the gift. They allowed it on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce – not the town board.

Also, research on the lot where the stage was planned to go, [the corner of Railroad and Main] revealed the town did not own the property, but was owned by an individual who lives out of town.

The Chamber had planned to enter into an agreement with the out-of-town owner to lease the corner lot, where Music on the Corner and the Tree Lighting Ceremony has traditionally been held.

But the contractor who was hired to build the stage alerted the town council that a building on the lot seemed unstable.

Since the stage was being built for outdoor concerts, he realized someone could get hurt, should the building crumble.

The building on the lot has since been condemned by the Martin County Building Inspector Jody Griffin. The owner has been contacted, but so far, no action has been taken to tear the building down.

“Out of concern for the safety of the community, no agreement [to lease the lot] was made,” said Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Harned.

This put into motion the search for another location for the stage.

“We want the stage to be permanent and we want it to be safe for the community so they can enjoy it for years to come,” said Harned.

Mayor Brown said it makes her sad to see people so divided over something that is supposed to help bring unity.

Harned is concerned the Chamber will lose the gift from T-Mobile because there is a time limit on by which the funds need to be used by.

“T-Mobile has been very gracious as we have been looking for another location,” she said.

It had been suggested the stage be put at the park on Academy Street.

Harned, who attended the most recent Robersonville Board of Commissioners regular meeting (last week), said it was at the meeting she heard about the dispute.

“That was the first I had heard about the challenge from anybody. And the phone works both ways,” she said.

The stage can’t just be constructed anywhere, she said.

“It needs to be in a safe place for the community, have access to power, and be a place where a router can be installed because the stage will also serve as a public WiFi spot,” she said.

Harned said it also should be on property owned by the town for liability reasons. She feels the park on Academy Street could be that place with the right improvements.

“Many times when you improve one area, it opens the door for more grants for other improvements,” she said. “We want to build this in a spirit of collaboration and partnership. The Chamber wants the town to be in 100 percent agreement. It is for the good of everyone.”