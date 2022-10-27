ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Grass, NC

Chicken Mull Festival draws thousands

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i6dN_0ioG3phy00

The Chicken Mull Festival saw record crowds in Bear Grass Saturday on a picture-perfect day — crisp temperatures early, which later turned warm with cool breezes.

“We easily had 4,000 people or more,” said Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin.

Over 70 vendors lined both sides of the main thoroughfare through town.

“We had more vendors than ever before,” added Griffin. “They were chock-a-block all the way down [the street],” she said.

“I was very pleased… with the day, with the weather. It was just a tremendous day with tremendous crowds,” she said. “All the vendors seemed satisfied with their sales.”

The infamous Mull, a mix of chicken, broth and crackers, didn’t even have a chance to cool before it was sold out — in just under 35-minutes, said organizers.

To create the mull, the Bear Grass Volunteer Fire Department cooked 1,040 pounds of chicken the day before.

“That is a tremendous amount of chicken,” Griffin said. “We did all we could. We had the largest number of people we’ve ever had to come help.”

Volunteers hand-pick the chicken off the bone, then check the chicken twice more for bones, gristle and skin.

Early on Saturday morning, volunteers warmed the chicken in vats until it was the right consistency to add saltine crackers and “just the right amount of seasonings” to create the mull people have come to love.

“The support we had was great,” Griffin added. “But it still took us a long time.”

And they still didn’t have enough to satisfy the crowd, which started lining up two hours before the first pint was sold at 11 a.m.

The profits from the festival serve as a fundraiser for Bear Grass Charter School and the Bear Grass Volunteer Fire Dept.

“We also give some to the Yucca House Committee and the Ruritans,” Griffin continued.

The Yucca House is a historic building across the street from Bear Grass Charter School that was constructed in 1933 as the Bear Grass Teacherage. The restored building serves as town hall and a community center.

Griffin said that Purdue always supplies the chickens, which helps to keep their prices down, and allows them to charge only $5 a pint.

“They are one of our main sponsors,” she added.

She said some expenses were greater this year, including the price of saltines. The brand of crackers they prefer were also difficult to find, she added.

Live music provided the backdrop for the festivities and the music lineup included Bear Grass alumni.

Both the Ramblers and Nu-Blu had former Bear Grass students in their bands.

Nu-Blu, who had just come back from Ireland, according to Griffin, were the first to entertain the crowds.

“Justin Harrison, [of Nu-Blu], is Frankie Harrison’s son. He went to school out here and Frankie went to school out here and his Daddy went to school out here. Justin is an extremely talented person. He can play just about any instrument you can name,” Griffin continued. “And he writes music as well. We were excited he was able to come back here.

“Justin Edwards of the [Martin County] Ramblers also graduated from Bear Grass — and his wife, Kathryn, taught here. Our folks are coming home,” she said. “We love it.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wraltechwire.com

18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival to bring new music, food, entertainment to Wilson

WILSON – Final preparations are underway for the 18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival which will take place on November 5th and 6th in Historic Downtown Wilson. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive festival showcasing art of the region. The inspiration? Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs, of course. Vendors specializing in works using re-purposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials line the streets to amaze festival goers. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
WILSON, NC
newbernnow.com

Free Luncheon for Veterans, Spouses and Caregivers

The Craven County Veterans’ Council will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on Nov. 11, 2022 at the Temple Baptist Church located at 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, NC. his is a free lunch for all veterans and spouse or primary caregiver. The purpose of the luncheon is to honor the service and sacrifice of living veterans which includes the nearly 17,000 veterans of Craven County.
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

GEC Students Join Kinston’s Annual Cleanup

Several Greene Early College recently partnered with Kinston’s Public Service Department Annual Fall Cleanup. Planned every October since 2000, community volunteers are urged to participate in this event. Joined by GEC parents, Mario Mendoza and Soni Hawkins, Public Works Personnel, GEC students, and students from other schools, the group was assigned to cleanup Neuse Way Park. Situated on 55 acres of land along the Neuse River in Kinston, the park is ideal for field trips for educational and school groups. The Nature Center includes campground, trails, parks, around buildings, etc. Other groups were assigned various areas in Kinston.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Chadwick Stokes: Paranormal Investigation of Historic Harmony Hall - Friday, October 28th 2022

The spooky season is upon us with various events and activities to celebrate the most haunted day of the year. One of the more interesting events is happening in downtown Kinston with a paranormal investigation taking place at Historic Harmony Hall. The historic property has long been rumored to be the home of various spirits depending on who you ask. With its history dating back to the 18th century, it is not a stretch to say the house is frequented by spirits if you believe in the sort of thing of course.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Air & Drone Show in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. When Orville and Wilbur Wright first achieved actual flight from their crude, but functional aircraft at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, little did they know the extent that they would be changing transportation in the world forever. Since that fateful day on December 17, 1903, North Carolina would forever be the pioneer state in aviation. Thus the moniker ‘First in Flight’ for the state endures.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Doctors stress knowing signs of stroke for world stroke day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Oct. 29 is recognized as World Stroke Day. Doctors say strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, which is why it’s important to raise awareness, especially in Eastern North Carolina. In the U.S., every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke. In ENC, it’s even more common […]
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pam Pack, Panthers win on Senior Night

Washington snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 12-6 victory over Ayden-Grifton, while Northside may have improved its playoff seeding with a 54-8 rout of Pamlico County on Senior Night. Washington (3-7, 1-5) earned its first Eastern Plains Conference win with a solid defensive effort and just enough offensive against...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC
High School Football PRO

Williamston, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bertie High School football team will have a game with Riverside High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WILLIAMSTON, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
541
Followers
720
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy