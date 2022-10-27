Chicken Mull Festival draws thousands

The Chicken Mull Festival saw record crowds in Bear Grass Saturday on a picture-perfect day — crisp temperatures early, which later turned warm with cool breezes.

“We easily had 4,000 people or more,” said Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin.

Over 70 vendors lined both sides of the main thoroughfare through town.

“We had more vendors than ever before,” added Griffin. “They were chock-a-block all the way down [the street],” she said.

“I was very pleased… with the day, with the weather. It was just a tremendous day with tremendous crowds,” she said. “All the vendors seemed satisfied with their sales.”

The infamous Mull, a mix of chicken, broth and crackers, didn’t even have a chance to cool before it was sold out — in just under 35-minutes, said organizers.

To create the mull, the Bear Grass Volunteer Fire Department cooked 1,040 pounds of chicken the day before.

“That is a tremendous amount of chicken,” Griffin said. “We did all we could. We had the largest number of people we’ve ever had to come help.”

Volunteers hand-pick the chicken off the bone, then check the chicken twice more for bones, gristle and skin.

Early on Saturday morning, volunteers warmed the chicken in vats until it was the right consistency to add saltine crackers and “just the right amount of seasonings” to create the mull people have come to love.

“The support we had was great,” Griffin added. “But it still took us a long time.”

And they still didn’t have enough to satisfy the crowd, which started lining up two hours before the first pint was sold at 11 a.m.

The profits from the festival serve as a fundraiser for Bear Grass Charter School and the Bear Grass Volunteer Fire Dept.

“We also give some to the Yucca House Committee and the Ruritans,” Griffin continued.

The Yucca House is a historic building across the street from Bear Grass Charter School that was constructed in 1933 as the Bear Grass Teacherage. The restored building serves as town hall and a community center.

Griffin said that Purdue always supplies the chickens, which helps to keep their prices down, and allows them to charge only $5 a pint.

“They are one of our main sponsors,” she added.

She said some expenses were greater this year, including the price of saltines. The brand of crackers they prefer were also difficult to find, she added.

Live music provided the backdrop for the festivities and the music lineup included Bear Grass alumni.

Both the Ramblers and Nu-Blu had former Bear Grass students in their bands.

Nu-Blu, who had just come back from Ireland, according to Griffin, were the first to entertain the crowds.

“Justin Harrison, [of Nu-Blu], is Frankie Harrison’s son. He went to school out here and Frankie went to school out here and his Daddy went to school out here. Justin is an extremely talented person. He can play just about any instrument you can name,” Griffin continued. “And he writes music as well. We were excited he was able to come back here.

“Justin Edwards of the [Martin County] Ramblers also graduated from Bear Grass — and his wife, Kathryn, taught here. Our folks are coming home,” she said. “We love it.”